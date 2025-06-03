Apple announces release date for Slow Horses season 5 and unveils first-look images with Gary Oldman and Jack Lowden

Slow Horses is back for another season this year, and we finally know exactly when we will be able to watch it – Apple TV Plus has confirmed the release date for the new season on September 24.

Gary Oldman is back as the brilliantly chaotic leader Jackson Lamb in another action-packed season, which will keep raising the stakes and delivering unexpected plot twists. The espionage show, based on Mick Heroon's book series Slough House (with season 5 adapting London Rules), follows a group of MI5 rejects who have been relegated to desk jobs but somehow still find themselves entangled with international espionage.

Season 5, per the official synopsis, will see everyone feeling suspicious "when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules - cover your back - always apply."

The release date announcement arrived with a few new first-look images, which you can see below.

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Along with Oldman, the cast of Slow Horses includes Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar, Christopher Chung, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, Tom Brooke and Jonathan Pryce. Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed joined this season as a guest star.

The Apple TV Plus show first premiered in 2022 to wide critical acclaim, and it has now become one of the streamer's flagship shows.

Season 4 premiered in September 2024 to a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Oldman confirmed earlier this year that filming on the already confirmed season 6 is already underway. It seems like the show is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Slow Horses is premiering on Apple TV Plus on September 24, 2025, with episodes dropping every Wednesday. In the meantime, check our list of the most exciting new TV shows coming in 2025, and see our picks of the other best shows on Apple TV Plus.