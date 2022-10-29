How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: live stream the full fight from anywhere

Jake Paul isn't going away anytime soon, and his bout against Anderson Silva has the potential to be a Halloween horror for fans of the MMA legend. "The Spider" bossed the Ultimate Fighting Championship's middleweight division for seven years, scoring some of the most memorable knockouts in UFC history, but Paul is much younger, much more powerfully built, and has much more to prove. Read on as we explain how to watch a Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream from any country in the world.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva at a glance The fight takes place on Saturday, October 29 (early Sunday, October 30 for viewers in the UK and Australia) at Rocket Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are expected to make their ring walks at 12am ET / 9pm PT / 4am GMT / 3pm AEDT.

Paul started out as a joke figure, but anybody who's seen his jaw-crushing knockout of Tyron Woodley knows full well what the 25-year-old is capable of. A thunderous right hand knocked the former UFC welterweight champion out cold and earned "The Problem Child" the KO of the year award to boot.

While his persona makes him an easy figure to dismiss, Paul is on a one-man mission to trash the legacies of some fine fighters, and there are few finer than Brazilian star Silva.

He may be cherished as one of the most iconic figures in all of combat sports, but that won't stop him from getting punched out by a social media influencer.

At the age of 47 he certainly isn't at the peak of his powers, but he's still in terrific shape, as Tito Ortiz would testify. Silva knocked him out in the first round of their fight in September last year, after scoring a split decision victory over former middleweight boxing champion Julio César Chávez Jr. in a lively encounter last June.

It's an eight-round bout at 187-pound catchweight, and here's everything you need to know to live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva online and watch the full fight where you are.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the UK

(opens in new tab) Fite TV (opens in new tab)

If you're tuning in from the UK, you'll need to head to dedicated combat sports streaming service Fite TV (opens in new tab) to watch the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream. The online-only platform will be showing the fight via PPV for a one-off fee of US$19.99 - which roughly works out at around £18. It's the cheapest PPV out there, most likely because of the unfriendly fight time for UK viewers. You can access Fite either within your web browser (opens in new tab) or through the service's dedicated iOS and Android apps. Jake Paul and Anderson Silva are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage set to start three hours earlier, at 1am (remember, the clocks go back this weekend). If you want to watch the fight but without the late night, the PPV purchase includes unlimited reruns until 8am on Saturday, November 5. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your regular domestic streaming services through a VPN (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva if you're out of the country

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

A VPN is your best option for watching a Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream from anywhere when you're away from home. Many streaming sites use geo-blocking to ensure they are only being watched by people within their country. However, a VPN allows you bypass this block. These handy systems are 'Virtual Private Networks', and enable you to appear online as if you are somewhere else entirely. This method gives you a way to get around any geographical restrictions, so you can access all of your favorite streaming services just as if you were at home. We'd argue that ExpressVPN is the best VPN (opens in new tab) to go with, and is perfect for a boxing live stream. There are three simple steps to follow: 1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too. 2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue. 3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the US

(opens in new tab) Showtime (opens in new tab)

Showtime is the place to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the US, but it's a PPV affair, and you'll have to pay $59.99 to tune in. Coverage of the event starts at 9pm ET / 6pm PT and the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 12am ET / 9pm PT. You can access the PPV through a range of cable providers including DirecTV, Verizon, Spectrum, and Dish, but if you don't have cable, Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva can also be purchased through Sling PPV (opens in new tab). Sling will let you live stream the fight on a wide range of different devices, and you won't be limited to a small screen. If you're out of the country right now, you'll still be able to tune in like you would at home with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Canada

(opens in new tab) Fite TV (opens in new tab)

Viewers in Canada can watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva on Fite TV, with the PPV priced at US$45.99, which is around CA$63. That purchases includes unlimited reruns until 3am ET / 12am PT on Saturday, November 5. You can order the fight via Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and Telus, or instead tune in via the Fite TV (opens in new tab) platform, which works on a wide range of different devices. The action from Glendale is set to get underway at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday, with Jake Paul and Anderson Silva set to make their way to the ring at around 12am ET / 9pm PT. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN (opens in new tab).

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in Australia