We finally have a return date for one of the most popular ongoing anime shows – over a year after season 2 was announced
Blue Lock is back on the pitch
Blue Lock, the soccer series that enraptured a new generation of sports anime fans, is returning for a second season later this year.
As per the show’s official Twitter account, Blue Lock season 2 will hit our screens in October 2024. The announcement arrived accompanied by a new illustration of protagonist Isagi from manga artist Yusuke Nomura.
🔥⚽＼TVアニメ第2期情報／⚽🔥◤ TVアニメ第2期 2024年10月放送開始！◢#ノ村優介 先生からサプライズで2期放送時期決定お祝いイラストも到着！まだまだ劇場版 #エピ凪 で盛り上がりながら2期も楽しみにしててください!!https://t.co/9yB5xlQH3v#ブルーロック #エゴい #凪世界一 (P有澤) pic.twitter.com/G8fzn9KqQcMay 6, 2024
Debuting in 2022, the Blue Lock anime featured the madcap premise of Japan – fresh from being eliminated in the World Cup – on the search for a way to create the world’s greatest striker. The solution? Pit several of the nation’s greatest footballing wonderkids against each other in a prison-style facility with the aim of turning one of them into Japan’s leading forward. Obviously.
A second season was announced in March 2023 after the conclusion of its initial 24-episode run but, since then, we’ve heard very little about the show’s TV future.
In the interim, a Blue Lock movie (titled Episode Nagi) is on the way. Focusing on the precociously talented, yet often unmotivated Seishiro Nagi, the spin-off feature will be released on June 28 in the West.
The Blue Lock season 2 reveal is the latest fist-pumping news for sports anime fans. The Haikyu movie The Dumpster Battle is releasing in cinemas on May 31, with it being the first of a two-part farewell to Karasuno's volleyball team.
On a general note, we can look forward to Demon Slayer season 4 this month. For more on that, check out the Demon Slayer season 4 release schedule – plus our long, long list of all the new anime out in 2024.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.