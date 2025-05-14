After 4 months of waiting, Netflix unveils first action-packed trailer for part 2 of hit anime series Sakamoto Days

Months after part 1 hit Netflix, the first trailer for Sakamoto Days season 1 part 2 is here, and it looks like Sakamoto’s family are in danger this time.

In the new trailer, which you can watch below, we are reunited with our favourite all-fighting store clerk, Taro Sakamoto, as he is put on a hit list and targeted by multiple deadly assassins, alongside a bunch of death row inmates. This creates a three-way battle between the killers, the inmates, and Sakamoto. But things get really tense when one of the assassins finds Sakamoto’s wife, Aoi Sakamoto, and their daughter Hana, and threatens to kill both of them – upping the stakes for the ex-hitman.

Sakamoto Days | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s Sakamoto Days follows ex-hitman Sakamoto as he fights alongside his companions against oncoming assassins who threaten his daily life and beloved family. The show is based on the hit manga series written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, as part of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump.

In season 1 part 1, we saw Sakamoto and his friends Shin Asakura and Lu Shaotang defeat the assassins unleashed by the mysterious X aka Slur. But in part 2, Slur has even more tricks up his sleeve as he adds another factor to the fight, death row inmates, which creates a three-way battle with Sakamoto in the middle. Part 2 will also feature a new opening theme song titled ‘Method’ by Japanese funk-rock band Kroi.

Sakamoto Days is directed by Masaki Watanabe, with character design by Yo Moriyama. Taro Sakamoto is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita, Nobunaga Shimazaki voices Shin, Ayane Sakura plays Lu, and Daisuke Namikawa voices Slur.

Sakamoto Days season 1 part 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 14, with new episodes releasing weekly. See our Sakamoto Days release schedule for exact timings.

