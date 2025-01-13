Sakamoto Days release schedule – when is episode 2 on Netflix?

Sakamoto Days is already firing on all cylinders. One of the season's biggest new anime releases, the story of a retired hitman-turned-shopkeeper has just launched on Netflix. So you may be wondering, given the streamer's propensity for dropping entire seasons at once, where episode 2 is.

Don't worry, you're in luck. Below, we've got all the latest on Sakamoto Days episode 2's release plans. That includes a release date, expected streaming time, and a unique release schedule that includes the show being split into two parts.

Sakamoto Days episode 2 is released on January 18 at 6:00 AM Pacific/9:00 AM Eastern on Netflix. That's 2:00 PM GMT in the UK.

Sakamoto Days is set to release new episodes every Saturday just hours before Solo Leveling season 2. For more on the other big January release, check out the Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule.

Sakamoto Days release schedule: when are new episodes out?

New episodes of Sakamoto Days will be released on Netflix on Saturdays from January until March. The show will then take a break and release its second part beginning from July 2025.

The current Sakamoto Days release schedule looks like this:

Sakamoto Days episode 1: January 11, 2025 - out now!

Sakamoto Days episode 2: January 18, 2025

Sakamoto Days episodes 3-11: January-March 2025 [weekly]

Sakamoto Days part 2: July 2025

Where can I watch Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto Days is currently streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix and you'll need to be a paid subscriber to access it. That means Sakamoto Days can't be found on other prominent services such as Disney Plus/Hulu, Prime Video, or Crunchyroll.

How many episodes of Sakamoto Days are there?

The first part of Sakamoto Days is slated to be 11 episodes long. A second part (or 'cour' in anime parlance) will run from July and is likely to also be 11 episodes long, bringing the grand total episodes of the Sakamoto Days adaptation to 22 in 2025.

