Sakamoto Days release schedule – when is episode 2 on Netflix?
A look ahead to the hitman anime's next episode and its release plans on Netflix
Sakamoto Days is already firing on all cylinders. One of the season's biggest new anime releases, the story of a retired hitman-turned-shopkeeper has just launched on Netflix. So you may be wondering, given the streamer's propensity for dropping entire seasons at once, where episode 2 is.
Don't worry, you're in luck. Below, we've got all the latest on Sakamoto Days episode 2's release plans. That includes a release date, expected streaming time, and a unique release schedule that includes the show being split into two parts.
For more, check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching in 2025. Then take an in-depth look at some of the biggest names in the medium, including My Hero Academia season 8 and the Chainsaw Man movie.
Sakamoto Days episode 2 release date: what time is it on Netflix?
Sakamoto Days episode 2 is released on January 18 at 6:00 AM Pacific/9:00 AM Eastern on Netflix. That's 2:00 PM GMT in the UK.
Sakamoto Days is set to release new episodes every Saturday just hours before Solo Leveling season 2. For more on the other big January release, check out the Solo Leveling season 2 release schedule.
Sakamoto Days release schedule: when are new episodes out?
New episodes of Sakamoto Days will be released on Netflix on Saturdays from January until March. The show will then take a break and release its second part beginning from July 2025.
The current Sakamoto Days release schedule looks like this:
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
- Sakamoto Days episode 1: January 11, 2025 - out now!
- Sakamoto Days episode 2: January 18, 2025
- Sakamoto Days episodes 3-11: January-March 2025 [weekly]
- Sakamoto Days part 2: July 2025
Where can I watch Sakamoto Days?
Sakamoto Days is currently streaming exclusively worldwide on Netflix and you'll need to be a paid subscriber to access it. That means Sakamoto Days can't be found on other prominent services such as Disney Plus/Hulu, Prime Video, or Crunchyroll.
How many episodes of Sakamoto Days are there?
The first part of Sakamoto Days is slated to be 11 episodes long. A second part (or 'cour' in anime parlance) will run from July and is likely to also be 11 episodes long, bringing the grand total episodes of the Sakamoto Days adaptation to 22 in 2025.
Need something to watch next? You'll need our picks for best anime Netflix shows and best anime movies.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.