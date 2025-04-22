Netflix finally confirms My Happy Marriage season 2 finale release date after long delay that angered fans

My Happy Marriage fans have suffered long enough – after a long delay, Netflix has finally confirmed that the last two episodes of season 2 are arriving this Friday (April 25). That's almost one month after they were supposed to drop on the streamer.

The hit anime series, based on the novels written by Akumi Agitogi and illustrated by Tsukiho Tsukioka, returned with a highly anticipated season 2 on January 6, with episodes dropping weekly. However, with only episodes 12 and 13 left to air, the Netflix Anime account on Twitter announced a delay on March 20.

As weeks went by and social media was getting filled with images of the season 2 finale after it aired in Japan, US fans were getting increasingly more angered and frustrated at the lack of updates. The streamer finally set a release date last weekend, during the Easter holidays, calming fans for now.

For those new to the series, My Happy Marriage is set in an alternative version of the Taishō era, where spirits and magic are real, although their presence seems to be in decline. The plot follows Miyo Saimori as she is married off to the mysterious and powerful commander Kiyoka Kudou. Season 2 saw the couple consolidating their relationship, while Miyo grew stronger and more confident with her newly found powers.

With the last two episodes soon available in the US, we will finally get to see Miyo and Kiyoka facing the evil Naoshi, and perhaps even finally getting married. With season 2 wrapped, we will start thinking about what could be in store for season 3. Let's hope we don't have to wait too long to get some news about that.

My Happy Marriage season 2 finale arrives on April 25 on Netflix.