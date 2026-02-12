Netflix anime Beastars Final Season part 2 finally gets a release date as animation studio calls the series their "longest challenge"

Animation studio Orange has finally announced a release date for the second and final part of popular anime Beastars, and admitted that it was not without its challenges.

"Supported by countless creators, artists, and above all, the fans, we are finally able to tell Legoshi and his friends’ story to its very end," the lengthy statement reads. For Orange, this has been our longest challenge. The techniques and expressions we cultivated here have been carried into other works, and in turn, what we gained from those works has been brought back into BEASTARS." The statement then ends with the long-awaited announcement of a March 7 release date.

