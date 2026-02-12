Netflix anime Beastars Final Season part 2 finally gets a release date as animation studio calls the series their "longest challenge"

Animation studio Orange has finally announced a release date for the second and final part of popular anime Beastars, and admitted that it was not without its challenges.

"Supported by countless creators, artists, and above all, the fans, we are finally able to tell Legoshi and his friends’ story to its very end," the lengthy statement reads. For Orange, this has been our longest challenge. The techniques and expressions we cultivated here have been carried into other works, and in turn, what we gained from those works has been brought back into BEASTARS." The statement then ends with the long-awaited announcement of a March 7 release date.

The series, based on the manga by Paru Itagaki, takes place in a world of anthropomorphic animals where there's a cultural divide in society between carnivores and herbivores (and eating meat is illegal). It follows a shy wolf named Legoshi and his best friend, a golden retriever named Jack.

It's been a long wait for fans, as Beastars season 1 premiered back in 2019. Season 2 was released in 2021, with Orange and Netflix quickly announcing a third season. Part 1 of the final season hit Netflix in December 2024, with Part 2 initially slated for a 2025 release date.

Beastars season 3 part 2 hits Netflix on March 7, with a home media release in the works.