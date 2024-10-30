Beastars season 3 release date, trailer, and everything we know about the Netflix anime's final season

Beastars season 3 is coming at the end of 2024 – that's the plan, anyway. In truth, we've heard precious little about the anthropomorphic Netflix anime's final season throughout much of the year.

Still, there is plenty to wolf down – and we're here to give you the goods. Below, you'll find all the latest on the Beastars season 3 release date, the latest trailers, and where we expect the story of Legoshi and Haru to go next.

Originally announced for a 2024 release, Netflix announced that Beastars season 3 would be split into two parts in March.

Beastars season 3, part 1 is coming in 'December 2024', though we expect to hear more about the exact release date very soon. The second part is undated but, given the streamer's recent trend for delivering some of its biggest shows (such as The Witcher and Cobra Kai) in tinier chunks, we'd expect the show to draw to a close in early 2025.

Beastars season 3 story: what manga chapters is it adapting?

"A world of impending danger awaits Legoshi as the final chapter begins," began Netflix's initial announcement on the final season.

Beastars season 3, then, will pick up from where the second season left off, with Riz unmasked as Tem's killer and Legoshi managing to get his carnivore instincts somewhat under control – as evidenced by only chomping off Louis' leg (trust us, it makes sense).

With Riz in custody, Legoshi admits to Haru that he wants to leave Cherryton and see more of the world, as well as continuing his carnivore training under Gouhin. It's not clear, though, whether Legoshi and Haru's relationship will survive the changes – especially considering the latter’s half-joking declaration that she’ll have to find a new boyfriend.

The new season will also adapt (at least loosely) chapters 100-196 of Paru Itagaki's manga. That encompasses two major arcs: The Interspecies Relations arc and the Revenge of the Love Failure arc.

Not to dive too much into spoiler territory, but the Interspecies Relations arc (chapters 100-123) deals with the next chapter in Legoshi's life, while Revenge of the Love Failure (chapters 124-196) fully introduces a new villain, Melon, and wraps up the story in Cherryton between Legoshi and Haru, though the anime hasn’t yet adapted much of Legoshi's backstory. Expect that to show up in some form in one of the final two parts.

Is Beastars season 3 the final season?

Yes, Beastars season 3 is the final season – as revealed by Netflix in March. It continues a surprisingly extensive trend of popular shows reaching the end of their runs.

The Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie trilogy will adapt the end of Tanjiro's story in the near future and My Hero Academia's final season airs in 2025. Over in the manga world, Jujutsu Kaisen also came to a close earlier this year, while Attack on Titan's anime reached its conclusion in 2023.

Beastars season 3 trailer: the first look at the final season

"I want this world to be a place where Haru can feel safe," Legoshi begins in the first trailer for Beastars season 3. Unfortunately, given the sudden jump scare of Louis' foot, it appears that the wolf's own hunger needs to be quelled before he can do anything about the love of his life.

The trailer, then, provides a quick snapshot of what to expect from the final season – as well as some possible closure on Legoshi and Haru's relationship, and more adventures from those at Cherryton Academy. There's even a quick glimpse of Legoshi's grandfather, Gosha. Watch it for yourself above.

Beastars season 3 cast

The Beastars season 3 cast hasn't yet been confirmed, though we know Legoshi (Chikahiro Kobayashi/Jonah Scott) and Haru (Sayaka Senbongi/Lara Jill Miller) will definitely return, and Louis (Yuki Ono/Griffin Puatu) won't be far behind. We’re still waiting to hear about the voice casting for Melon, too.

Studio Orange are back on animation duties, as is series director Shinichi Matsumi.

