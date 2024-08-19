After 6 years and almost 300 chapters, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga will end in just 5 weeks according to creator Gege Akutami

Just a few weeks after My Hero Academia published its final chapter, another long-running manga is coming to an end. The official Twitter account for Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen has revealed that the series will conclude in just five chapters time.

"'Jujutsu Kaisen' will reach its final chapter in issue 44 of Weekly Shonen Jump, which will be released on Monday, September 30th," reads the English translation of the announcement. The series began in March 2018 and, by the time of its completion, will have run for six-and-a-half years and 273 chapters.

A video shared on Shonen Jump's official YouTube channel includes a note from Gege Akutami revealing his thoughts on the series ending. "The story will end in five more chapters," reads the English translation. "I am only able to end the story in the way I wanted thanks to the support and cooperation of all my readers. Thank you!! I am working hard to create a final chapter that will (probably) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported Jujutsu Kaisen. So everyone!! Please bear with me!!"

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Jujustu Kaisen follows high school student Yuji Itadori as he discovers the existence of the Jujutsu Sorcerers – secretive warriors who defend humanity from cursed spirits. The series has been edging towards its conclusion for some time now, with Akutami confirming last month that the current Shinjuku Showdown arc would be the manga's final storyline.

Jujutsu Kaisen has sold more than 90 million copies since its launch, while the still-ongoing anime adaptation has proven to be a major global hit, even overtaking One Piece as the world's most popular anime by some metrics. The next season of the show will cover the manga's 'Culling Games' arc and will most likely be released sometime in 2025, though that is still to be confirmed.

The final chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be published in Weekly Shōnen Jump on September 30. The series can also be read online at the VIZ website.

Keen to start reading manga? Here are 10 incredible ongoing series you should be reading right now.