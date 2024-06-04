The 10 best manga to read right now

There has perhaps never been a better time to be a manga fan. Companies like Viz, Yen Press, Seven Seas, Azuki and many others have dedicated themselves to providing offerings in both physical and digital formats and the days of desperately hoping that something might get translated and shipped over to the U.S. are gone. Instead, if you know of a title that's become popular in Japan, there is a very good chance that if it hasn't become available here already, someone is probably working on making it happen right now.

But with such a diverse range of titles, picking out the best ones (or the ones that fit your personal tastes) can be time-consuming. So, if you want something new to read or are ready to dip your toes into manga in general, here are 10 amazing titles that cover a few different genres.

Also, all of these titles are currently being published, which means that you can catch up and then jump on the ever-running online discourse train (if you have the stomach for such chaotic environments). But even if you've never actively sought out a manga discussion before, the first title on this list is one that you've probably heard of…

One Piece

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Though its franchise currently includes a long-running anime and a smash hit live action series, there's still no better place to start with One Piece than with the manga. Telling the story of Monkey D Luffy, a freewheeling young man with stretchy limbs who wants to be Pirate King, it's been running for over 25 years and has only gotten more popular with time. It's also, despite its 1100-plus chapter length, a brisk and consistently rewarding experience to read. Creator Eiichiro Oda is not just a wonderful artist but a gifted storyteller and seeing how the ocean-filled world that Luffy and the rest of the Straw Hat Crew inhabit expands is a joy to read and re-read. Hop aboard the ship and sail the seas with Luffy and the gang before it ends.

Sakamoto Days

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Sakamoto Days isn't the only "retired criminal has to adjust back to normal life to varying degrees of success" storyline out there (If you like this one, try out the much more low-key Way of the Househusband). But Sakamoto Days, which is set to get an anime adaptation in early 2025, excels both due to its clever writing and creator Yuto Suzuki's art style. Suzuki's illustration work manages to nail the broad comedy of a story that is essentially "out of shape John Wick has to stop bad guys" and the quieter scenes that make you fall in love with the unassuming everyman Sakamoto as well as the rest of the cast. It's a manga series that easily could've become tired after a few entries and is instead one of the most delightful parts of the modern era of Weekly Shōnen Jump.

Akane-banashi

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Speaking of a surprise success, Akane-banashi also stands out from the Weekly Shōnen Jump pack. Though international mega hits like Naruto and Dragon Ball might lead one to believe that the anthology magazine is nothing but yelling boys and flying fists, series like Akane-banashi are able to thrive in its pages. Telling the story of a young woman, Akane, who is eager to avenge her father's expulsion from the art of "rakugo," Akane-banashi is both a heartfelt ode to the passion of creativity and a surprisingly thoughtful and personal story about carrying on a family lineage while also making it your own. Rakugo, which centers on a single performer telling a story on stage and often switching deftly between characters and tones, might not seem like the most obvious choice for manga drama, but Akane-banashi harnesses a driving energy that makes Akane's story impossible to skip.

Dinosaur Sanctuary

(Image credit: Shinchosha)

It's very likely that when you first hear about a manga detailing the everyday circumstances and problems of a dinosaur zoo, one of the first questions you'll have is: "Is that even legal to, ya know, write?" However, unlike Jurassic Park, which is all about the misfortunes of playing god and nature's wrath against mankind's hubris, Dinosaur Sanctuary is dependably comfortable and often poignant. With a keen interest in actual paleontology, the slice-of-life task of caring for a gaggle of prehistoric reptiles becomes not just interesting on a conceptual basis but fascinating for fans of dinosaurs that are eager to see them depicted as more than blockbuster man-eaters. Each of the park's dinosaurs is also granted their own personality, and in relatively little time, you'll find yourself falling in love with animals like Hanako, the elderly Tyrannosaurus Rex who just wants to relax and eat. Same, Hanako, same.

Comic deals, prizes and latest news Get the best comic news, insights, opinions, analysis and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chainsaw Man

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Both a violent adventure story, an intricate satire, and a deep dive into human malaise in various forms, Chainsaw Man has recently become a cross-medium sensation, with both a spitfire manga and a fantastic anime adaptation currently running. Author Tatsumi Fujimoto is blessed with boundless creative energy, and Chainsaw Man drifts effortlessly between the satisfying narrative of Denji, the eponymous Chainsaw Man, and what seems to be commentary on the fame that both Denji and the manga has received. Considering the power of the anime, it might be tempting to skip the manga, but Fujimoto's (whose other works have received much-needed translation and publishing in the US) original work is truly without a peer. It's a refreshing tale no matter how long you've been a fan of manga.

The Summer Hikaru Died

(Image credit: Kadokawa Shoten)

Simultaneously heartfelt and haunting, The Summer Hikaru Died is a story about grief and how we handle the ghosts in our lives, whether they're people that still live but have changed irrevocably or people that have passed on. In the case of the lead character Yoshiki, he's dealing with both. His best friend Hikaru died in a hiking accident, only to be resurrected by supernatural forces. The "Hikaru" that emerges is a different being, but one that bears all of the memories of the original, and Yoshiki must navigate these troubling emotional waters and the scary new world that's been exposed to him. The Summer Hikaru Died never sugarcoats or treats the situation lightly, which makes the manga perfect for those seeking emotional complexity and tangled character relationships.

Vinland Saga

(Image credit: Kodansha)

Most stories evolve but few do so with the emotional heft and insight of Vinland Saga. While it begins as what seems like a battle-fueled Viking story, Vinland Saga morphs over time into a treatise on the impact of violence and war. Though it bears beautiful art work courtesy of creator Makoto Yukimura (few people can draw a better and sadder mutilation that Yukimura), it absconds from any sense of escapism. Its lead character, the young warrior Thorfinn, winds up scarred, traumatized, and yearning for peace, a mission that turns Vinland Saga into a hard-edged but ultimately optimistic look into the depraved depths of human nature and how one can emerge from it craving love and even utopia. Vinland Saga is a true epic and though it's run for 27 volumes so far, it's willingness to imbue its characters with a full spectrum of hard-earned humanity makes it a beautiful journey.

Kagurabachi

(Image credit: Viz Media/Shueisha)

Every once in a while, you come across a manga that reminds you of stories like Naruto, where you aren't necessarily taken aback by their emotional depth or their thematic newness, but in the sheer vibrancy of the familiar story being told. Kagurabachi, still only a few dozen chapters in, is one of those series. Its basic concept - the young son of a blacksmith must gain bloody revenge while wielding a special sword - won't surprise you, but the ease with which you fall into its world and keep clicking onto the next chapter probably will. If you're looking for a new story that prioritizes exciting battles and traditional manga tropes, check it out.

Skip and Loafer

(Image credit: Kodansha)

Skip and Loafer is another title that doesn't, at first glance, seem to be breaking any boundaries with its cozy narrative. However (as many saw when the first season of its anime adaptation aired last year) its main strength comes from the interplay between the two lead characters and the surrounding cast and how much fun it is to hang out in their little world. Mitsumi, a girl trying to reinvent her life in a new school, and Shima, a popular boy now forced into self-contemplation thanks to his new friendship, have become some of the most feel-good protagonists in a medium full of them. Overall, Skip and Loafer is a true testament to the innate capabilities that we have for kindness. If it contains any one moral, it is that even high schoolers will inevitably lean toward community and goodwill.

Hirayasumi

(Image credit: Shogakukan)

Hirayasumi doesn't have many outlandish qualities – its lead character, Hiroto, is a normal guy in his late 20s who has inherited the house of an elderly woman that he befriended. He's soon joined by his cousin, Natsumi, a student with the opposite of Hiroto's laidback personality, and the two must learn how to live together while also dealing with the lives and problems of others. Its charming art style is likely to win you over, but what makes Hirayasumi so continuously readable is the character dynamics and an atmosphere that relishes in the small details of everyday existence. Everything from how we greet each other to the ways that we try and cheer one another up are the focus of Hirayasumi, proving to readers that life doesn't need to be big to be beautiful.

Want to read more manga? Here are our picks for the 10 best manga of 2023.