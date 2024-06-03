It looks like Netflix's One Piece may be filming seasons 2 and 3 back to back

It sounds like Netflix might be filming One Piece season 2 and season 3 back to back.

The hugely popular live-action anime adaptation dropped on Netflix last year, and it quickly broke a major record for the streamer. Season 2 is highly anticipated, and, according to one of its stars, the third season will be filmed straight after the second installment.

"Hopefully there's a flashback scene with Patty. We'll see if they flashback to it, because they're filming two seasons – season two and three – back to back starting soon," Patty actor Brashaad Mayweather revealed in an interview with Bruce Crossey (H/T ComicBook.com). "So, we'll see what happens."

One Piece was renewed for another season shortly after its debut one dropped, though there's been no official word confirming a third installment just yet, so take this latest update with a grain of salt.

One Piece season 2 also doesn't yet have a firm release date, but there's a reported release window for 2025. Again, this is unconfirmed, though it does seem a pretty likely time for more to arrive.

"Without saying too much, and speaking to any new characters that we might meet, I would say a major theme that we’re working with in season 2 is the challenge of leadership," co-showrunner Matt Owens has said of season 2. "From Luffy’s perspective, he’s got his crew now, and they are setting out to the Grand Line. They’re doing the thing, and there are a lot of challenges that come with that responsibility. And that theme ties into some other stories and characters that I won’t give away just yet. But the challenge and leadership is a big theme for us in season 2."

While you wait for One Piece season 2, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to stream now to fill out your watchlist.