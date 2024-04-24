Netflix's One Piece finally gets a season 2 release window

Netflix's live-action One Piece adaptation finally has a release window for season 2 – and we can't wait to get back on the water.

According to What's On Netflix, One Piece season 2 is set to hit the streamer sometime in 2025. Production is set to begin in June 2024 and wrap up in January 2025. This is a similar production length to season 1, which shot for six months and 22 days.

One Piece hit Netflix in August 2023 and became the number one TV series in 84 different countries around the globe during its first weekend – beating a record previously set by Stranger Things. Based on the beloved manga and anime of the same name, the series follows Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a stretchy and ambitious kiddo who wants nothing more than to be King of the Pirates. Season 1 ended on a high note for Luffy and his newly assembled crew, and the finale even teased us with the introduction of a fan-favorite villain.

It was recently announced that season 1 co-showrunner Steven Maeda would return as an executive producer, with Percy Jackson and the Olympians' own Joe Tracz to take his place. The second adaptation of the popular Percy Jackson novels ended up being a surprise hit for Disney Plus (and quickly became one of my favorite shows of 2023), with the streamer swiftly renewing the series for a second season. That being said, One Piece seems to be in pretty good hands with Tracz. Matt Owens will stay on as co-showrunner.

