You thought Hidetaka Miyazaki lied about the length of Elden Ring, so he won't tell you how long the DLC is
The devs are just too good at their own game to make these kinds of estimates
Hardcore FromSoftware fans might recall that director Hidetaka Miyazaki once said Elden Ring would take about 30 hours to beat - an estimate that was proven not just wrong, but ridiculously wrong pretty soon after the game's launch. Now, after so many players roasted that initial estimate, Miyazaki is refusing to guess at just how long the Elden Ring DLC is.
"For play time… I shouldn’t be the one to answer this question," Miyazaki tells Chinese outlet Bonfire (as translated by swordandflower on Twitter). "During an interview I’ve said that the Elden Ring will take around 30ish hours to finish the main game but after it was released, everyone told me that I was lying and that’s not remotely enough time haha! Well, as developers, we continuously playtest and iterate on our games, so we know all there is to know regarding the game. And because of that, our playtime isn’t a good reference point."
Earlier this year, Miyazaki said that Shadow of the Erdtree's map is "probably" bigger than Limgrave, and that's a claim that we admittedly took with a grain of salt given how he low-balled the scope of the original game. But, to the director's point, he and the development team have already gotten too good at their own game - there's no need to git gud at estimating how long it's gonna take for plebs like you and me.
In this same interview, Miyazaki also confirmed that this will be the only DLC for Elden Ring, but a full sequel is still a possibility.
