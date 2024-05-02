Elden Ring will only get one DLC in Shadow of the Erdtree, but FromSoftware isn't ruling out a full sequel for the RPG

Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will be the RPG's only expansion, but developer FromSoftware isn't ruling out other full games in The Lands Between.

In a new interview with Chinese outlet Campfire Camp, Elden Ring game director and FromSoftware studio head Hidetaka Miyazaki commented on the possibility of other DLC entries for Elden Ring. FromSoftware does have a history of multiple DLC offerings for their games, with Dark Souls 3 receiving two full expansions, for example.

However, Miyazaki said that Shadow of the Erdtree would be the first, and last, Elden Ring DLC. The 2022 game won't be receiving any further DLC after Shadow of the Erdtree launches next month on June 21, so this next journey into The Lands Between might well be the final story FromSoftware tells in the Elden Ring world, for now at least.

That's because Miyazaki isn't ruling out another full Elden Ring game. The director said that FromSoftware's style of making and developing games naturally leaves the door open to another game set within Elden Ring's world, although Miyazaki obviously stopped short of confirming that there definitely would be another Elden Ring game.

Curiously, Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco previously stated, back in 2022, that Elden Ring would be the start of a franchise "beyond the game itself." It's now been well over two years since that comment, and we're no closer to learning how or when FromSoftware might expand on Elden Ring's world in other media. Elden Ring anime when?

A report previously claimed that FromSoftware was gearing up for "multiple new projects" following the success of Armored Core 6 and Elden Ring, and if that's true, it paints a positive future for the developer.