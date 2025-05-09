Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 boss clarifies no DLC is planned – instead, they're focusing on improving the base game

The leads behind J'RPG of the moment Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 have clarified that the team isn't working on DLC at the moment, but rather on making improvements to the current game.

Last month, an image of an Instagram exchange between lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen and a fan circulated online, sparking hopes among many that DLC could be on the cards.

"Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening," she said. "It's been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the response so far, I’d say chances are good."

While that's far from confirmation of DLC plans being set in stone, chances being "good" led some to think that more content was a question of when rather than if. However, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 director Guillaume Broche and lead programmer Tom Guillermin have now slightly tempered expectations. Talking to The Washington Post, Broche says the studio's focus is on improving the game.

One such improvement – if we can call it that, I'm distraught – fixes the RPG's most broken, boss-melting spell. If you've been using Maelle's Stendahl, gang, it's time to pack it up and move on to the next game-breaking setup. Thankfully, the devs "still want you to be able to break the game," so there's bound to be something.

