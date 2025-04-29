Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 lead writer says "chances are good" that the JRPG banger gets DLC at some point

It sounds like chances are pretty high that new JRPG darling Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is going to get DLC at some point, at least according to public Instagram messages from the game's lead writer, Jennifer Svedberg-Yen.

As reported by Vice, Svedberg-Yen replied to Instagram messages from players asking about the potential for DLC, and what she said was highly encouraging.

Svedberg-Yen made it very clear that there aren't any hard plans for DLC at the moment, but that the plan at developer Sandfall Interactive has always been to monitor the response to the game and base any potential plans for DLC off of that. And with the game receiving near universal acclaim from players and critics alike, with fantastic player numbers to boot, the inference is clear.

"Nothing concrete that I can say at the moment, we're honestly still just trying to process everything that’s happening," she said. "It's been a lot to take in! We’ve always said if there is strong desire from the players that we would love to do something more, and based on the response so far, I’d say chances are good."

Clair Obscur is a bonafide GOTY contender at this point, recently crossing 500,000 units sold despite launching in the great shadow of Oblivion: Remastered, so barring an extremely unlikely downturn in public perception, a betting person would probably say we're getting DLC down the road. What that'll look like is anyone's guess, of course, but so far the winds are blowing the right way.

10 Games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 that helped influence its timing focused turn-based battles.