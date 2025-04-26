Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 passes Metaphor: ReFantazio's 85,000 player Steam peak - it's now in the same league as its heavyweight JRPG inspirations
The new turn-based homage pulled in more than 87,000 Steam players at the same time
Sandfall Interactive, the developer behind new turn-based game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, was very outspoken about how the team was overtly influenced by several classic JRPGs, including multiple Final Fantasies and Atlus' Persona series. The game's now proven to be such a breakout hit that it's even surpassing some of the genre heavyweights that inspired it.
At the time of writing, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 has managed to court over 87,000 concurrent players on Steam and counting (we're still early in the weekend so expect that to grow a little bit), according to SteamDB. That's a great result for an original series from a brand new developer, no less, in a subgenre that was considered stagnant a few console generations ago.
To put that into context, though, Expedition 33 now has a higher concurrent peak than every one of developer Atlus' games on the platform, nearly doubling Persona 3 Reload's 45,000 peak and, more notably since it's not a remake, narrowly passing Metaphor: ReFantazio's 85,961 peak.
That's some impressive company to be keeping so early in the developer's life span (did I mention Clair Obscur's its first game?) and it must be nice to be in the same league as the heavyweights that inspired you.
What's especially notable is that Sandfall Interactive pulled it all off while launching in the shadow of Oblivion Remastered's stealth drop and while releasing on Game Pass on day one, but the developer managed to sell over 500,000 copies within a single day regardless.
Here's 9 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 tips to take on the Paintress.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.