Dev of French JRPG that stunned at the Xbox Showcase "not hiding" influence of Persona and Final Fantasy 8, 9, and 10, but wants to "find our own direction"

Instead of hiding or ignoring its biggest influences, like Persona and Final Fantasy, the team behind the upcoming flashy turn-based RPG Clair Obscur: Expeditions 33 embraces them head-on.

"We are definitely not hiding that there are influences from the big Japanese genre," creative director Guillaume Broche tells PC Gamer magazine in a new interview. The Persona franchise is an inspiration Broche cites, specifically with what the team is doing in terms of the "camera movements and the menus." Considering how the Persona franchise is often lauded for its dynamic and stylized UI, it is hardly surprising.

However, it's not just about copying what came before but figuring out how to do it in the team's own way. Broche mentions, "When we were trying to find our own direction, we thought OK, we want something really unique and that stands out. What has not been explored??" He goes on to say, "We looked at different eras of history, and we looked at Belle Epoque France. And we were like 'I don't think it's been really explored that much."

The game's blend of turn-based and real-time mechanics has drawn a lot of other comparisons to the Final Fantasy series, and for good reason. Broche says, "Actually, I wouldn't say that Persona is the biggest influence on what we do. I don't hide my love of the Final Fantasy 8, 9, and 10 era." Even with his love of the franchise, Broche wants no part in the debate of whether Final Fantasy 17 should be turn-based or not.

So while Broche and the team wear the inspirations of Final Fantasy and Persona on their sleeves, it's about finding a way to transform these ideas into something new with Clair Obscur. Something Broche calls out specifically is the "surrealism movement" of the characters and enemies in this painted world aesthetic.

Clair Obscur: Expeditions is set to release sometime in 2025.

