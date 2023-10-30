FromSoftware reportedly gearing up for “multiple new projects” following Elden Ring and Armored Core 6’s success

FromSoftware is reportedly gearing up for a large recruitment spree in anticipation of several upcoming projects.

According to a report from IGN Japan, the studio behind Elden Ring has scheduled multiple recruiting sessions for December to attract developers in every department. The new staff is supposedly being recruited to work on “multiple new projects.”

FromSoftware is best known as the incubator for all things like Souls (or Soulslikes, some might say), beginning with Demon Souls and Dark Souls, continuing with the gothic-drenched Bloodborne, and hitting the mainstream with Elden Ring. FromSoft most recently returned to its mech action series in this year’s Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, which was its second-biggest Steam launch ever, but the studio has also been tight-lipped about what’s next.

The company announced an Elden Ring expansion, called Shadow of the Erdtree, earlier this year. This summer, one developer’s LinkedIn profile mentioned they were working on an “unannounced project” at the studio. What that mysterious project could be is anyone’s guess. An Armored Core expansion? An Elden Ring sequel? Something something Bloodborne? Something new? They’re all on the table since FromSoft has been a multi-team, multi-game operation for a while, but we’ll need to wait for official confirmation before getting excited about more grueling slash ‘em ups.

The other possibility is that the studio is simply preparing to self-publish more of its own games. As our sister site PC Gamer reported last year, the studio plans to expand its self-publishing capabilities since most of its recent games have been handled by either Sony or Bandai Namco.

Elden Ring fans are theorizing that the upcoming expansion has something to do with time travel or alternate dimensions.