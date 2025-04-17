Ex Sony exec Shuhei Yoshida says "of course" The Duskbloods will "be great," but it and Elden Ring Nightreign present a "new challenge" for FromSoftware and boss Hidetaka Miyazaki

Dark Souls developer FromSoftware may be currently working on not one, but two multiplayer games at the moment – The Duskbloods and Elden Ring Nightreign – but former PlayStation executive Shuhei Yoshida thinks the studio might have trouble adapting to them. FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki just isn't a PvP fan, as he's said himself.

"I think it's a new challenge for [FromSoftware], to design game for multiplayer," Yoshida tells Easy Allies in a recent podcast episode. "Miyazaki-san [isn't] necessarily a big fan of PvP games, so [FromSoftware] will try to make it more accommodating for the people who are kind of intimidated to play the PvP game."

In a Creator's Voice conversation transcript, Miyazaki again suggests a similar idea, clarifying that FromSoftware has not "decided to shift to a more multiplayer-focused direction" after The Duskbloods and Nightreign are released.

"We still intend to actively develop single player focused games such as [Elden Ring] that embrace our more traditional style," he says.

For his part, Yoshida admits that "I'm not a good FPS player, either, so I don't play these competitive games." Regardless, he says vampiric PvPvE The Duskbloods is his most anticipated Switch 2 title, and "of course" it "should be great" in the end.

"That game, coming from FromSoftware with the design sensibility to accommodate people like me – I'm very excited," Yoshida tells Easy Allies.

Elden Ring Nightreign will release on May 30 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, and PC, while The Duskbloods will be out sometime in 2026 as a Switch 2 exclusive.

