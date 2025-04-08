Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is evidence of Hidetaka Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware
The Switch 2-exclusive Duskbloods is Miyazaki's next game
Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser reckons the fact that Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki has enough confidence in the Switch 2 to release The Duskbloods as an exclusive speaks volumes for the hardware's capabilities.
In case you missed it, The Duskbloods is Miyazaki's next game after Elden Ring: Nightreign, and it's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in 2026. The game's reveal was arguably the biggest surprise of the Switch 2 Direct, which also included a huge Mario Kart World showcase and the announcement of the open-world Donkey Kong Bananza.
In an interview with The Washington Post, Bowser boasted of Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware as a means to open up new gameplay possibilities. Unfortunately, no direct quotes were given, but it sounds like Bowser was saying that Miyazaki deciding the Switch 2 was the right home for his next game is proof that the upcoming console is powerful enough to fulfill his creative vision, which is a valid flex to be fair.
The Washington Post also rightly noted that many third-party publishers distanced themselves from Nintendo after the commercial failure of the Wii U, and that the immense success of the Switch is pulling them back in. Recently, a pair of former Nintendo marketing leads echoed that sentiment, saying the Wii U flopped so hard that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard" and predicting a new era for third-party support on the Switch 2.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida gives the Switch 2 Direct a 7/10, and he says it would be even lower if FromSoftware didn't show up with The Duskbloods
Monster Hunter Wilds Whiteflame Torrent skill explained