Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is evidence of Hidetaka Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware

News
By published

The Switch 2-exclusive Duskbloods is Miyazaki's next game

Two fighters jump down to attack a massive frog-like creature that has massive teeth and a tongue wagging out of its mouth in a screenshot from The Duskbloods.
(Image credit: FromSoftware / Nintendo)

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser reckons the fact that Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki has enough confidence in the Switch 2 to release The Duskbloods as an exclusive speaks volumes for the hardware's capabilities.

In case you missed it, The Duskbloods is Miyazaki's next game after Elden Ring: Nightreign, and it's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in 2026. The game's reveal was arguably the biggest surprise of the Switch 2 Direct, which also included a huge Mario Kart World showcase and the announcement of the open-world Donkey Kong Bananza.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bowser boasted of Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware as a means to open up new gameplay possibilities. Unfortunately, no direct quotes were given, but it sounds like Bowser was saying that Miyazaki deciding the Switch 2 was the right home for his next game is proof that the upcoming console is powerful enough to fulfill his creative vision, which is a valid flex to be fair.

The Washington Post also rightly noted that many third-party publishers distanced themselves from Nintendo after the commercial failure of the Wii U, and that the immense success of the Switch is pulling them back in. Recently, a pair of former Nintendo marketing leads echoed that sentiment, saying the Wii U flopped so hard that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard" and predicting a new era for third-party support on the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"

See more Games News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about action rpg
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer

Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida gives the Switch 2 Direct a 7/10, and he says it would be even lower if FromSoftware didn't show up with The Duskbloods
Monster Hunter Wilds Whiteflame Torrent

Monster Hunter Wilds Whiteflame Torrent skill explained
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer

Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida gives the Switch 2 Direct a 7/10, and he says it would be even lower if FromSoftware didn't show up with The Duskbloods
See more latest
Most Popular
A person seen with a helmet over their eyes and one hand raised into the air in The Duskbloods trailer
Former PlayStation exec Shuhei Yoshida gives the Switch 2 Direct a 7/10, and he says it would be even lower if FromSoftware didn't show up with The Duskbloods
A screenshot from the Kirby Air Riders reveal trailer, showing Kirby waving to the camera.
2003's Kirby Air Ride was "ahead of its time," Nintendo exec says, and the Switch 2 sequel might finally let people appreciate "the genius of Masahiro Sakurai"
The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 first reactions call the second installment a "uniquely brutal" and "emotionally devastating"
Doctor Who season 2
New Doctor Who companion Varada Sethu says two former stars reached out to her to give advice, but still nothing prepared her for the scale of the show
A side-by-side comparison of a Switch cartridge and a Switch 2 cartridge
"I did lick it once, but never again": Nintendo Switch 2 devs confirm the new game cartridges still taste bad, and they "can't believe" you sickos are taste-testing them
Breath of the Wild
Nintendo exec says Switch 2 runs Zelda: Breath of the Wild so much better even he was shocked: "All this foliage is finally being able to get rendered"
Quake 2 Copilot AI
Microsoft's AI-powered Quake 2 demo makes me sick, not just because it's wrong on every level, but because I literally felt queasy playing it
Superman
Superman is the hero 2025 needs, and Justice League writer Mark Waid knows why: "There is a sense of dread that is an undercurrent to every moment of our lives," and "Superman is always the symbol of hope"
A woman playing a switch 2 looking at a screen with her friends displayed on the bottom alongside their gameplay, it looks like Discord
Amid Nintendo Switch 2's $80 games controversy, Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director reminds devs "you do not have to price anything according to retail norms"
A player pointing a gun at a character during Schedule 1.
Schedule 1 fans review bomb Drug Dealer Simulator as its publisher launches an apparent copyright investigation: "Suing a lone indie dev for making a superior game is laughable"