Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser says FromSoftware's The Duskbloods is evidence of Hidetaka Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser reckons the fact that Dark Souls mastermind Hidetaka Miyazaki has enough confidence in the Switch 2 to release The Duskbloods as an exclusive speaks volumes for the hardware's capabilities.

In case you missed it, The Duskbloods is Miyazaki's next game after Elden Ring: Nightreign, and it's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch 2 at some point in 2026. The game's reveal was arguably the biggest surprise of the Switch 2 Direct, which also included a huge Mario Kart World showcase and the announcement of the open-world Donkey Kong Bananza.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Bowser boasted of Miyazaki's faith in the Switch 2 hardware as a means to open up new gameplay possibilities. Unfortunately, no direct quotes were given, but it sounds like Bowser was saying that Miyazaki deciding the Switch 2 was the right home for his next game is proof that the upcoming console is powerful enough to fulfill his creative vision, which is a valid flex to be fair.

The Washington Post also rightly noted that many third-party publishers distanced themselves from Nintendo after the commercial failure of the Wii U, and that the immense success of the Switch is pulling them back in. Recently, a pair of former Nintendo marketing leads echoed that sentiment, saying the Wii U flopped so hard that getting third-party support on Switch was "really hard" and predicting a new era for third-party support on the Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"