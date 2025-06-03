Nintendo and Nvidia bosses say Switch 2 is the ultimate realization of late president Satoru Iwata's dream: "It is wonderful to see Mr. Iwata's vision come full circle"

Switch 2 is now set to launch in a matter of days, and it's apparently the ultimate fulfillment of late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata's dreams for the future of the company's hardware. Nintendo of America's and Nvidia's bosses are both paying tribute to Iwata's vision in a few final messages before the new console's release.

"I still remember the day Iwata-san shared his dream with us," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says in a new video message. "He wanted to create something no one had seen before. A console powerful enough for big cinematic games, but small enough to take anywhere. It sounded impossible. But that vision became the original Nintendo Switch."

Iwata died in 2015, well before the Switch actually launched, but he oversaw the early development of the Nvidia-powered console. Huang says Iwata's "clarity" and "purpose" continues to inspire the team at Nvidia "every day."

Creator’s Voice Special Edition – Nintendo Switch 2’s Custom Processor - YouTube Watch On

The chip powering Switch 2, then, is "a technical marvel," according to Huang. "It delivers performance, intelligence, and beauty in the palm of your hand. Switch 2 is more than a new console. It's a new chapter worthy of Iwata-san's vision."

Over the past few decades, Nintendo has shied away from big tech buzzwords when promoting its new consoles, but that's changed with Switch 2. We've learned about 120fps display modes, 4K visuals, and DLSS upscaling right up front, and it certainly seems Switch 2 will make good on that idea of a console "powerful enough for big cinematic games," which wasn't necessarily the case with Switch 1.

"It is wonderful to see Mr. Iwata's vision come full circle," Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser said on Twitter in response to Huang's message. "Thank you, Jensen and the NVIDIA team, for driving us into this next chapter with #NintendoSwitch2."

