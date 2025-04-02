Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off
Nintendo gave us some details on the Switch 2 screen
Today's Nintendo Switch 2 news included some details on the handheld screen, sadly confirming that it's an LCD screen rather than an OLED. But it's bigger and features higher-resolution visuals, alongside 120fps support.
The Switch 2 screen is a 1080p 120fps LCD with HDR support, and it's 7.9 inches rather than the 6.2 of the original console. As Nintendo notes, 1080p will mean you're getting "approximately double the pixels" over the original Switch display.
This story is developing.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
