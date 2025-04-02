Switch 2 doesn't have an OLED screen, but its 1080p 120fps LCD with "approximately double the pixels" of Switch 1 might be worth the trade-off

By published

Nintendo gave us some details on the Switch 2 screen

An image of Mario demonstrating the effect of Switch 2&#039;s 120fps display
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Today's Nintendo Switch 2 news included some details on the handheld screen, sadly confirming that it's an LCD screen rather than an OLED. But it's bigger and features higher-resolution visuals, alongside 120fps support.

The Switch 2 screen is a 1080p 120fps LCD with HDR support, and it's 7.9 inches rather than the 6.2 of the original console. As Nintendo notes, 1080p will mean you're getting "approximately double the pixels" over the original Switch display.

This story is developing.

