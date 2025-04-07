The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"

Following the recent Nintendo Switch 2 news, fans have been itching to learn how well the new console from Nintendo truly performs – and according to third-party developers, they've got nothing to worry about as the Switch 2 is a handheld powerhouse.

Speaking in a recent interview with Game File , executive Civilization 7 producer Dennis Shirk confirms as much, revealing that working alongside Nintendo to port Firaxis Games' strategy behemoth has been an "easy" experience. "Their [software development kit] is great, the customer support, their developer support, developer relations is great," says the lead, also admitting that Firaxis is "extremely happy" with the Switch 2's horsepower.

"We were able to make this look like a mid-tier PC, because it's got enough power," as Shirk puts it. "They knew they wanted Civ on that platform, because it's such a great showcase for the mouse," he explains, referring to Nintendo. "And it pairs up so well with our existing PC audience, because we have crossplay." The Switch 2 edition of Civilization 7 has been in the works since October and will drop with the new console when it releases on June 5 – it's definitely one of the most exciting upcoming Switch 2 games on the horizon.

It's not the only impressive port underway for Nintendo's upcoming system, either. Other studios, including Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software, have been working to port their games to the Switch 2 for around a year now. "We originally started with our Switch version," says senior Avalanche producer Jimmie Nelson, describing what devs did to ensure a "higher quality product" would come out of the new Hogwarts Legacy port.

"We got very good results really quickly," he details, "but we felt like we could make a higher quality product if we brought in a lot of the high-res assets [and] raised the resolution, textures, lighting, world streaming."

The Switch 2 port of Hogwarts Legacy will arrive when the console does on June 5, much like Civilization 7. Excited fans can look forward to Switch 2 pre-orders this week worldwide ( except for the United States , where they've been delayed).



The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy .