Civilization 7: Everything we know so far about the new strategy game

Civilization 7 is officially on its way and is already one of the most exciting new games coming out in 2025. And it's easy to see why. It's been over seven years since we got a new main installment in the Civilization franchise, and gamers with a hankering for conquering land or double-crossing political allies have been patiently waiting.

Luckily, it was announced during the Summer Games Fest 2024 in June that one of the best strategy game series is returning. Developed by Firaxis Games, Civilization 7 will once again let us build great civilizations as we invest in tech trees and race to complete milestones on our paths to victory. While there isn't much information on the upcoming game just yet, there is still plenty to discuss ahead of its release next year.

So, below, we've gathered everything you need to know about Civilization 7. From its release date to its gameplay, trailer, and more, we've left no hexagonal tile unturned.

(Image credit: Firaxis)

It's been confirmed that the Civilization 7 release date will be February 11, 2025. However, for players who choose to purchase the game's Deluxe and Founders editions, you'll also get five days of early access, meaning that you can start playing on February 6, 2025.

This massive release news was announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024, but not before it was leaked by the social media account billbil-kun. There is always one, isn't there?

Some people are still thinking I stopped leaking stuff because YouTube source was fixed, lolAnyway,Sid Meier’s Civilization VII (CIV 7) will be released on📅 Feb 11th, 2025🗒️ Editions: Standard & Deluxe#CIV7 pic.twitter.com/4BnPgECP4oAugust 20, 2024

We've known for some time that Civ 7's publisher, 2K Games, was aiming for an early release next year, as stated in the earnings report from the video game holding company Take-Two Interactive. So this release date news isn't a massive shock by any means, but at least we now know that there are only a few more months of waiting ahead of us.

While we wait for February, you can read our Sid Meier's Civilization V review , in case you need a refresher on the series.

Civilization 7 gameplay

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Civilization 7 is a 4X strategy game in which players try to build the strongest civilization, working through periods of history until the near future. During Gamescom 2024, we saw our first glimpse of gameplay, and it seems like the upcoming title will primarily follow the same formula as the other games in the series.

That means there will likely be a focus on exploring, expanding, resource gathering, and finally defeating your competition. While we are expecting the game to stay true to the core turn-based and tech tree heart of all Civilization games, we also know that some modern features are being implemented.

Firstly, Civilization 7 won't have that annoying 2K launcher like Civ 6 did. We are also getting a new diplomacy screen, and urban tile development will return. Units can also sail upriver, and the most exciting new feature is that you will pick a new civilization for your leader to command at the dawn of every new era.

That's right, a big shake-up is happening, folks. Historical connections, gameplay decisions, and leader choice will feed into what civilization you can pick in a new age, so every action you take matters here! Oh, another cool gameplay development: the in-game narrator is Gwendoline Christie from Game of Thrones fame. We'll keep you posted as more information is revealed.

Civilization 7 platforms

(Image credit: Firaxis)

The good news is that Civilization 7 will be available on both PC and consoles from day one. That's right, everyone will have the chance to hoard resources and dominate the map, no matter what system they own.

The fully confirmed Civilization 7 platforms are PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game will be released at the same time for everyone, meaning there are no exclusives at all on the table.

Civilization 7 trailer

We got our first Civilization 7 gameplay trailer during Gamescom 2024, and it was glorious. In the clip, we see shots from Africa, Europe and more as the camera scans the globe. There’s units traveling up rivers on boats, Tornados swirling in the distance and of course plenty of wars going on in the never-ending fight for power.

Honestly, Civ has never looked better than it does here. Each civilization in the teaser is vibrant and unique. Also, the trailer seems to hint at natural disasters being a big component in the upcoming game, as we see erupting volcanos, those aforementioned tornados, and lightning storms swirling around units and buildings across the map. It’s all very exciting, and we can’t wait to dive in.

Can you pre-order Civilization 7?

(Image credit: Firaxis)

Yes, you can pre-order Civilization 7! In fact, there are three different editions that you can pre-order, those being the Standard game, the Deluxe edition, and the Founder's edition. You can head over to the official Civilization 7 website for more details and for direct links to Steam, the Nintendo eShop, the PlayStation store, and the Microsoft store.

The price tags on these editions are $69.99 for the standard option on PS5 and Xbox, $99.99 for the Deluxe edition, and $129.99 for the Founders edition. It's a hefty amount of money, but if you pre-order any version of the game, you get the Tecumseh and Shawnee Pack as a bonus, so it's worth it at the end of the day.

While you're there, you can also pick out some of the titles on our list of games like Civilization , to keep you going until Civ 7 finally arrives.