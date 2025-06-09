Jurassic World Evolution 3: Everything we know so far about the new dinosaur management sim

Jurassic World Evolution 3 is officially on the way, and better yet, it's set to land this year. A third installment of the management sim series that makes all your dreams of running a dinosaur park come true was revealed during the Summer Game Fest schedule 2025, with an announcement trailer narrated by the one and only Jeff Goldblum dropping during Summer Game Fest Live.

With more details from developer Frontier, and a first look at the game in action, Jurassic World Evolution 3 promises to take us on a new globetrotting adventure that will bring us to various locations around the world for some more dino-filled fun. With exciting new features including more intuitive building tools, the addition of dinosaur breeding, and much more, you can expect to put your management skills to the test, get creative, and look after gentle giants and scaly predators in the follow-up to one of the best dinosaur games - which promises to build on all that's come before.

With some Jurassic film tie-ins to top it all off, a release date confirmed alongside its announcement, and a closer look at some of the tools we'll have at our disposal, it's quickly shaping up to be one of the most exciting new games for 2025. So, if you can hardly wait for some more prehistoric goodness, join us as we guide you through everything we know so far about Jurassic World Evolution 3.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Frontier has confirmed The Jurassic World Evolution 3 release date is set for October 21, 2025.

Four years after the release of the last game in the series, which came our way back in 2021, it's exciting to see a new experience land, with the release date dropping right at the end of its first official announcement.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 platforms

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 platforms have been confirmed for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5.

As one of the confirmed upcoming PC games to look forward to, Frontier confirmed it will be available via Steam and the Epic Games store, with it also roaming onto consoles among the upcoming Xbox Series X games and upcoming PS5 games we have to look forward to in the future.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 trailer

In the Jurassic World Evolution 3 trailer, life finds a way. Yes, we get to see plenty of dinosaurs roam as Jeff Goldblum once again reprises his role as Ian Malcolm to narrate our very first look at the new management sim. With the adventure set to introduce new dinosaur family dynamics, we even get to see some baby dinos with their parents. How exciting! You can watch the full announcement trailer just above.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 3 gameplay is set to add some exciting new features and tools, along with a wealth of customization options that will make building parks and incubating dinosaurs more in-depth and intuitive than ever before.

With a look at some of the ways the third entry is stepping things up from the games that came before it in our Jurassic World Evolution 3 preview, male dinosaurs and dinosaur breeding is set to bring a whole new layer of gameplay to the experience. Not only will the breeding feature give you greater control over the pre-historic friends you'll introduce to your parks, but also bring a new family dynamic and young dinosaur behaviors to the management sim.

With an all new 3D viewer in the hatchery - where you can incubate new dinosaurs - you'll have options to change up the patterns and coloring to create and customize the look of your dino-friends. Then, you're able to set down nests in your park.

Not unlike previous games, every dinosaur will have different needs, and catering to them will increase their comfort level. Provided they are comfortable enough in their environment and you have males and females roaming, they'll make use of the nests to create eggs that will then introduce "juvenile" dinosaurs that get up to their own unique antics in your park.

The juveniles also inherit the traits of their parents, so you can even strategize to try and retain and change certain traits for the dinos you breed.

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

The third installment will also include a suite of new creative tools, including the ability to easily manipulate and sculpt the terrain to add the likes of cliffsides, waterfalls, and landscape the environment to create tiers for your park. With the tools created for newcomers and more experienced players alike, new features have been added to the creation of buildings and structures.

So, if you're looking to get more creative, you can now customize and change each individual piece of a building - such as walls, ceilings, windows, and more - and change up its angle, scale, and coloring. But if you're looking to just get stuck into the management side of things in your park, or you don't particularly enjoy the creative aspect, you can also quickly set down pre-made buildings to get stuck in with ease.

Not unlike games past, you can also expect to put your management skills to the test as you try to build up your own park, ensure you dinosaurs are comfortable, fed, and well looked after, and most importantly, that the fences have a good power source so no aggressive dinos make a break for it and wreak havoc.

And with a more naturalistic approach, you can still place down fences, but this time around, you'll also be able to make your enclosures using the terrain manipulation tools to create surfaces that cut off areas for different dinosaur breeds.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 had a variety of different modes, including a sandbox mode, and a Chaos Theory mode that had various "what if" scenarios tied to the movies. For Jurassic World Evolution 3, the campaign mode is all we know about so far, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for future updates on what else we can expect. For a refresher on the last entry in the series, check out our Jurassic World Evolution 2 review.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 story and setting

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 will feature a core campaign set across the globe, meaning you'll be able to make parks in various locations in Asia, North America, and Europe. With the preview showing off two locations including one in Japan and one in Malta, game director Andy Fletcher also revealed that the campaign will be non-linear, meaning that you can choose to go to a location and return to any parks you create around the world as you wish.

There will also be a narrative that's set after the event of the Jurassic World Dominion movie, which saw people and dinosaurs striving to live in harmony - check out our Jurassic World Dominion review for more on that. You'll be working as a member of an organization known as the Dinosaur Integration Network, with Jeff Goldblum narrating as your adviser and guide.

With juveniles and breeding now in the narrative and core experience, you'll be setting out to ethically conserve habitats and run sustainable breeding programs to maintain the dinosaur presence across the globe.

Can I pre-order Jurassic World Evolution 3?

(Image credit: Frontier Developments)

Jurassic World Evolution 3 pre-orders are now live across all platforms.

Following the game's announcement, Frontier revealed the upcoming management sim will be released with a Deluxe ($74.99 / £64.99) and Standard Edition ($59.99 / £49.99).

The Deluxe version will include four additional family dinosaur units, including the herbivore Protoceratops, the Guanlong which is a relative of the tyrannosaurs, the Thantatosdrakon that has feathery plumes, and the Concavenator breed that are known for being "aerodynamic hunters". The Deluxe edition will also include bonus scenery and skin items for your parks and dinosaurs.

If you pre-order either edition, you'll also get a pre-order bonus in the shape of a Badlands set, which gives you a collection of scenery inspired by the digsite in the original Jurassic Park film.

