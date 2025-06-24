Finally, Jurassic World Evolution 3 devs have successfully been bullied out of using generative AI: "Thanks for your feedback on this topic"
Turns out, bullying works for productive purposes too. Jurassic World Evolution 3 developers have removed some AI-generated art from the game after a swift fan backlash. Its initial inclusion was an interesting move considering the Jurassic Park series is all about humanity's hubris in the face of new technology.
Following its reveal at Summer Game Fest 2025, eagle-eyed fans quickly spotted that in-game scientist portraits had been made using generative AI. Steam now requires developers to state if they're using the controversial technology on their game store pages, so that likely helped, too.
On the Steam forum for the upcoming dinosaur management sim, one fan wrote: "Seriously? Ya'll are pathetic and that desperate where you can't possibly design things yourself but willing to bend over/glaze for the AI washing machine like a prostitute? Nope I will not support this, the lack of self awareness and appallingly low IQ."
A developer response to those strong words reads: "Thanks for your feedback on this topic. We have opted to remove the use of generative AI for scientist portraits within Jurassic World Evolution 3."
Frontier has gone a step further and given a statement to GameWatcher, confirming: "We have removed the use of generative AI for scientists portraits in Jurassic World Evolution 3 following some initial feedback. The team are continuing their diligent work on the game and are very much looking forward to launching on 21 October."
It may seem like a small detail that we could all just ignore, but it does beg the question: where do we draw a line? Today it's portraits that no one cares about anyway, but who knows what gets replaced with AI tomorrow.
