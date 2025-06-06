Jurassic World Evolution 3 officially announced with an adorable trailer filled with dinosaur families and Jeff Goldblum, and it's coming this October

Jurassic World Evolution 3 was officially announced during Summer Game Fest 2025 Live, with a dino-filled trailer that confirmed the upcoming adventure is releasing on October 21, 2025.

The announcement trailer was narrated by the one and only Jeff Goldblum, who will be reprising his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm once again. Goldblum also previously appeared in the Jurassic World Evolution 2 back in 2021, which put a heavy focus on the movie franchise with the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard also appearing in her role as Claire Dearing.

We don't yet know if any other famous voices will be in the third entry alongside Goldblum, but it's great to hear Ian Malcolm is back, and he even says his most iconic line to introduce the new game: "Life finds a way". Classic.

Jurassic World Evolution 3 | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Most exciting of all, though, is what is shown off, with the debut trailer showcasing various dinosaur families roaming around parks. Who knew baby T-rexes could be so cute? And don't even get me started on the pterosaurs we see perched by their parent. We haven't seen young dinos in the series before, and with the promises of bringing some family life to parks, the cute factor is frankly off the pre-historic charts.

Set to land on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5, the trailer also confirmed pre-orders are now live for the upcoming entry, with Frontier revealing a Deluxe Edition in an official press release following the announcement.

The Deluxe Edition comes with four additional dinosaur "family units", including the herbivore Protoceratops, tyrannosaurs relative Guanlong, which is known for its feathery plumes, the Thantatosdrakon, and Concavenator which is said to be an "aerodynamic hunter."

Those who pre-order will also get the Badlands Set at launch, which gives you a collection of scenery items inspired by the original Jurassic Park film's dig site, and more.

