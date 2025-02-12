It’s a good idea to heal your units in Civilization 7 once the combat gets a little rough. While it may take them out of the game for a little while as they recover, it’s much better than losing them to enemy forces. It also means they’re able to last longer on the battlefield in Civilization 7, giving them a chance to earn promotions and become overall stronger. If you’re preparing for war against another nation, make sure you learn how to properly heal units in Civ 7 to help turn the tide of battle.

How to heal units in Civilization 7

(Image credit: Firaxis Games)

There are two ways to heal units in Civ 7, and luckily both methods don’t really require you to do anything. If you find any of your military or civilian units are low on health, you can heal them with the Skip Turn or Heal options.

Skip Turn: This unit does not make any moves during this turn, but replenishes a small portion of their health. You can repeat this in the following turns if you still want them to recover more health

This unit does not make any moves during this turn, but replenishes a small portion of their health. You can repeat this in the following turns if you still want them to recover more health Heal: This unit will rest until they’re fully healed, making it more passive than Skip Turn as you won’t be prompted to give them a new command until they’re fully healed or you cancel the action. Units who are currently healing will be represented by a few tents on the tile they’re currently placed

Both of these options are found in the toolbar on the bottom-right corner of the screen. Skip Turn is found directly below the unit’s name, but you’ll have to select the arrow to reveal some hidden options to find the Heal option. We’ve found that using Heal will bring them to full HP faster, but Skip Turn gives you a bit of extra awareness since the game won’t skip over them on each turn.

(Image credit: Firaxis Games)

While both options have their uses, we recommend using Skip Turn to heal if your units are vulnerable. This means you won’t be caught by surprise if an enemy faction rushes you, and you’ll be able to either fend them off or retreat. Basically, using Heal is only preferable if you’re not expecting to use these units in the next 5 or so turns.

There are also a couple of other factors to consider. Units will heal faster in friendly territory, so be sure to move any units which are low on health within your borders or the border of a City State you own, if you’re close enough. You can also increase the rate at which you heal by grabbing the God of Healing Pantheon, which increases healing for units on rural tiles by +5.

