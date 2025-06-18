Elden Ring Nightreign data miner uses math to prove FromSoftware really wants you to stay dead: reviving teammates gets exponentially harder the more they die

Reviving your fallen allies in Elden Ring Nightreign is different from most games. Rather than getting a prompt and having you crouch by your teammates for a few seconds or firing off a healing spell, you just attack them until they stand back up. But how does it work exactly? FromSoftware extraordinaire Zullie The Witch has the answers.

In a new video, they explain that the 15-second near-death state you can be revived gets harder to overcome the more you die. The first death fills gauge by one bar and it has 40 HP; the second death fills two bars which each have 45 HP; the third death fills three bars and they each have 80 HP. This means each time you die, you're harder to revive than before.

Nightreign - Trying to understand Revives - YouTube Watch On

What's more, when you're down and your buddies stop attacking you because they have to deal with another enemy, the bars fill up again after 3.5 seconds. On the first death it regains two HP per second; second death is nine; third death is 40.

Zullie notes that those death penalties get knocked down by a level for every three minutes you stay alive or get reset when you interact with a Site of Grace. So, you'll likely only notice this when you're fighting a boss or tough enemy and die multiple times in one battle.

To add to the confusion, each weapon type has a different revive HP effect, with claws and fists doing 10 up to colossal weapons and ballistas doing 25. Although there are some exceptions, such as the Revenant's Cursed Claws dishing out the same revive impact as a greatsword.

Even more confusingly, this damage doesn't increase with your level or buffs, but based on what kind of attack you're using. So charged two-handed attacks revive more than light one-handed ones.

Spells all have their own individual values, with Glintstone Pebble doing the least and Cannon of Haima doing the most. Spells with multiple projectiles have varied revive effect based on how many of those projectiles hit, so they're even harder to work out.

All this is what makes The Guardian so good when in the right hands, as his ultimate can revive two teammates if they're close together, so you don't even have to think about all this.