REPO devs "always take a look at glitches that become popular or even mods" as a sign of what needs changing in the game, starting with a response to the "dearly missed" health glitch

REPO developer Semiwork knows how much you're missing the health glitch, but they don't have any plans to bring it back. But players' fervent demand for an easier way to heal has prompted the devs to rebalance the entire health system, and they say they're always looking at popular exploits and mods to determine what the community wants most.

"We know that the so-called health glitch is dearly missed," Semiwork's Pontus Sundström says in a new dev video, "and while this is indeed a glitch and was not intended, and won't be reimplemented, we've taken another look at health balancing in general, as well as crystal balancing."

There will be a team discount for health kits, so more players will equal cheaper kits. The truck's health recovery beam will also be "more generous," where below level 5 you'll recover 50 HP, after level 5 you'll get 35 HP, and after level 10 you'll get 25 HP.

"Basically we want the health kits and the crystals to be more attractive to buy, so they will have a similar cap on the pricing," Sundström explains.

The removal of the health glitch, which pretty easily let you recover health for free, proved pretty controversial among players. While the devs obviously didn't want it to be quite so easy to cheat between rounds, but the fact that this exploit was so popular did suggest there was a genuine need to adjust the health system.

"We want to make sure that you guys know that we always take a look at glitches that become popular, or even mods," Sundström says. "We take that as a sign that we need to tweak or change the gameplay design or add to it."

