New strategy game Chronicles Medieval has you fight third-person battles with Tom Hardy narrating in a surprisingly normal accent for once

Chronicles Medieval is a fresh strategy game from Raw Power games, a new developer team. Revealed during the Summer Game Fest 2025 live stream, you can "engage in intense combat, fight for land, glory, and legacy, and lead massive armies into epic scale battles." And it's all narrated by Tom Hardy with the least-weird accent he's ever done in his entire career.

Chronicles Medieval is a third-person strategy game that allows you to get in amongst the nitty gritty combat yourself.

The trailer is mostly cinematic, showing off gorgeous graphics and knights on horseback, leading armies to war. The short glimpse of gameplay we get shows someone trotting to the front of their troops before a battle breaks out.

Chronicles: Medieval - Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Steam page states it's a dynamic sandbox world that we'll have to work our way up through. You'll start with nothing and have to make a name for yourself by fighting in small skirmishes, battling on medieval fields, and taking part in sieges.

Eventually, once you've amassed enough power, you can build and defend castles against foes, with the help of soldiers you'll recruit, train, and lead, issuing orders on the field of battle.

It sounds like an interesting mix of small-scale action and big-picture strategy. Perfect if you find yourself losing attention when controlling scores of tiny units from high above.

Hardy's narration adds an element of story to the game. We'll all be creating our own characters and deciding their story for ourselves. I'm interested to see how the game will react to our choices.

