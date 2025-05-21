Nintendo legend Shigeru Miyamoto reveals which Switch 2 game he's most excited for - and it's not Mario Kart World

Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto says the most exciting thing about the Switch 2 is the ability to upgrade original Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, and that the game he is looking forward to most is Donkey Kong Bananza.

Speaking to IGN, Miyamoto said that "one of the most exciting things about Nintendo Switch 2 is the ability to have upgrade patches to original games that provide a more enhanced experience and then add on top of that new experience."

Last week, Nintendo outlined the slate of games that would be getting upgrades at the Switch 2's launch, which included Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and Super Mario Odyssey. For Miyamoto, the extras those upgrades provide are a great selling point, but it's not the only thing he's looking forward to.

"Now that we have more powerful hardware," he explains, "there's more power left over that can be used for other experiences. For example, it gives indie developers the ability to expand on the unique experiences that they've been able to provide with a smaller group."

The OG Switch's indie offering was very impressive (even if devs are hoping the eShop gets an overhaul), and with the Switch 2 now able to support larger open-world games like Elden Ring, Miyamoto seems to think that indie effort is only set to grow. And with the software supported, there's room for hardware improvements too - Miyamoto suggests that the Joy-Con mouse control or GameChat could both be "very attractive and exciting" new features. He even points to the upcoming Donkey Kong Bananza as a game that's not to be missed, although that's possibly to be expected given that Miyamoto himself was the character's original designer.

