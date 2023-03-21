Elden Ring developer appears to be working on a new game alongside Shadow of the Erdtree and Armored Core 6

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware appears to be working on a new game alongside its previously announced projects.

For more than a decade now FromSoftware has been putting our reflexes well and truly to the test with the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and of course, Elden Ring. And there’s plenty more to come as last month the developer revealed that an expansion for Elden Ring, titled Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development alongside Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon, the long-awaited next instalment in its mech action series. But that’s seemingly not all that FromSoftware has in the pipeline.

As spotted by Twitter user Timur222, Kenneth Chan, a director and producer at FromSoftware, has listed an "unannounced project" on their LinkedIn profile. According to the information posted on the site, Chan is working as a producer on this as-yet-unknown game, and it’s been in development since as far back as January 2022.

Both Elden Ring and Armored Core 6 appear on Chan’s profile, and this unannounced project is listed separately, so it seems to be unrelated to either of those. Instead, it looks like an entirely new game, but exactly what it could be is anyone’s guess.

Admittedly, it’s probably a bit early to be thinking about Elden Ring 2, but fans have been yearning to return to Yharnam for years, so perhaps it’s a Bloodborne port or, better yet, a full-blown sequel. Alternatively, FromSoftware could be working on a new Dark Souls game, or maybe it’s planning on blowing us all away with a brand-new IP. As always, we’ll have to wait for official word from the developer before we can know for sure.

FromSoftware is famous for its tremendously tough action-RPGs, and Elden Ring is no exception. The game recently celebrated its first birthday, and to mark the occasion FromSoftware released an infographic which revealed the total death count for Tarnished is currently over nine billion. As you’d expect, Malenia is responsible for an awful lot of those.

