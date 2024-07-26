Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman and more DC heroes join forces to restore the Justice League in a new ongoing series from Kingdom Come writer Mark Waid

The Justice League has been absent from the DC Universe for quite some time now, having disbanded during 2022's Dark Crisis event. Still, you can't keep a good super-team down and with the events of Absolute Power causing chaos worldwide, it's time for the heroes to get their act together and save the day. Announced yesterday at DC's Absolute Power panel at San Diego Comic Con, Justice League Unlimited is a new ongoing series by writer Mark Waid and artist Dan Mora that will unite DC's biggest heroes once more.

The line-up for this new Justice League is made up of DC's heaviest hitters: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and The Flash, plus the still mighty likes of Martian Manhunter, Captain Atom, Black Lightning, and Star Sapphire. What's more, the new series will see the return of a classic comics location in a new and improved form. Yes, this version of the League will have a satellite Watchtower, with Mora sharing some early designs for the base that highlighted docking stations, Quarters of Solitude, a Boom Tube, and a portal to the Phantom Zone.

(Image credit: DC)

Above you can see the cover art for the first issue, which also reveals that Darkseid will play a part in the new book. Scott Snyder recently confirmed in the announcement video for DC's new All In initiative that it would restore the Lord of Apokolips to his role as "the greatest villain in the DCU."

In case you were wondering, Justice League Unlimited will take place in the core DCU, rather than the recently announced Absolute Universe. Speaking of that alternate timeline, however, the panel also revealed what the fourth book in DC's big new publishing line will be.

Following Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, and Absolute Wonder Woman, will be Absolute Flash – an ongoing series written by Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire and primarily drawn by Nick Robles. At this time it's unclear if the series will focus on Barry Allen, Wally West, or an entirely different incarnation of the Scarlet Speedster.

Justice League Unlimited will launch in November this year, with Absolute Flash following in March 2025.

DC's new Absolute Universe will include brand new versions of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman.