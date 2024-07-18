DC Comics is going All In on new story arcs for its entire lineup including Batman and Superman this October, but stresses that it's "not a retcon or reboot"

In the same Youtube presentation that announced the launch of DC's new All In initiative and the founding of the Absolute Universe, Joshua Williamson and Scott Snyder also revealed some of the changes that will be coming to the main ongoing DCU titles.

All In is a new initiative that splits most of DC's superhero titles into two separate, but linked, strands. On one side will be the new Absolute Universe titles, starting with Absolute Batman, Absolute Wonder Woman, and Absolute Superman. On the other will be the core DCU comics which will continue on as normal, albeit with new arcs and jumping on points, and some with new creative teams. "Not a retcon or a reboot or something like that," as Scott Snyder puts it in the video. "It's a celebration and an expansion of the great storytelling that's been happening at DC. What it is is an invitation to jump in."

Now we've got art and the first details for those books. There's some big news in the listings below, not least that Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín are the new creative team on Detective Comics, and that Joshua Williamson is wrapping up his run on Green Arrow. Find our more on all these books and more below, starting with the Caped Crusader...

Batman

Batman #153-154 will see the current creative team of Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, and Carmine Di Giandomenico return for a new story arc, 'The Dying City,' which is focused on the Riddler, plus the arrival of mysterious new superhero Commander Star. DC's press release also teases "the shocking murder of one of Gotham City's greatest citizens," so place your bets on who that will be now. Batman #153 will ship on October 2, with #154 following two weeks later on October 16.

Detective Comics

Ram V's highly acclaimed run on the other regular Batman title, Detective Comics, wraps up in September's #1089. The series will relaunch with #1090 and a new creative team in the form of Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín. The next arc, 'Mercy of the Father' sees "a ghost from Gotham City's past" returns to strike at Batman" and will call back to the murder of Thomas and Martha Wayne, while apparently resulting in "major changes for the Dark Knight." The issue will be in stores on October 23.

Action Comics

The original Superman comic will be going weekly in October with 'Death of the Phantom Zone,' which sees writer Mark Waid and artist Clayton Henry send Superman into the titular Zone to try and stop "an otherworldly horror from laying waste to Metropolis." It's backed up with 'Supergirl: Universe End' by Zatanna: Bring Down the House writer Mariko Tamaki and artist Skylar Patridge. Action Comics #1070 is published on October 9, with subsequent issues available on October 16, 23, and 30.

Superman

Superman spoilers ahead on this one!



Dan Mora will be taking over the art duties on the Man of Steel's core book, with Joshua Williamson staying on as writer. The next story is said to spin out of Absolute Power and deals with the return of Doomsday. Luckily help is on hand from the new Superwoman – Lois Lane! But how long will her powers last? The arc also sees the return of another old enemy, the Time Trapper. The issue is out on October 23.

Wonder Woman

Tom King and Daniel Sampere continue their hit run on Wonder Woman – and it sounds like a big change is on the horizon for Diana. "The tide is turning in Wonder Woman's battle against the Sovereign as Steve Trevor takes matters into his own hands, with deadly consequences. But Steve's end could be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet – motherhood!" Wonder Woman #14 is published on October 16.

Green Arrow

Oliver Queen has made some questionable decisions of late and it sounds like he's about to reckon with the fallout of his actions, in #350 (legacy numbering), an oversized anniversary issue that also marks Joshua Williamson's final issue as the writer of Green Arrow. "This can't-miss issue also debuts the opening chapter of Green Arrow's next adventure," reveals DC, "from the new creative team of writer Chris Condon and artist Montos." Green Arrow #350 is out on October 23.

You can find out more about DC's new Absolute Universe right here.