Absolute Batman heads up the first wave of a new Ultimates-style universe as part of DC's All In comic book line refresh

We're a week ahead of this year's San Diego Comic Con, but DC just dropped one of the year's biggest comics bombshells – albeit one that has been rumored for a while now. Spearheaded by writers Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, DC is launching All In, a new initiative that will signal big changes to both the regular DC comics, and the launch of a brand new Absolute comics line starring revamped versions of the publisher's most iconic characters.

In a 10-minute video presentation on Youtube, Snyder and Williamson outlined their plans, which start in October with the DC All In Special one-shot.

DC All In Special #1

(Image credit: DC)

This 64-page one-shot is presented as a flipbook that can be read in either direction to tell new stories about Superman and Darkseid. The special is co-written by Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson, with art from Daniel Sampere in one direction and Deadly Class co-creator Wes Craig in the other.

Crucially, the special is a starting point for two separate ongoing publishing strands. The Superman tale, drawn by Sampere, take place in the regular DC universe in the wake of the currently ongoing Absolute Power event and will be told from the Man of Steel's perspective. Although all of DC's monthly books will start new arcs, and some will have new creative teams, Snyder and Williamson were keen to stress that this is not a reboot or a retcon.

The other half of the one-shot is being told from the POV of the villainous Darkseid, and this is where things get really interesting...

(Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

"This special reintroduces Darkseid as who he should be: the greatest villain in the DCU," said Snyder, explaining that during the Absolute Power event Darkseid makes a discovery that he is able to exploit. "He senses something in a special moment during Absolute Power that...sets him off on a quest that's gonna bring him into direct conflict with this new Justice League that Superman is setting up, this more robust Justice League. And the collision between those two forces will reshape the DC cosmology in a brand new way, in a radical way, in a way that we're really excited about."

Lots to unpick there, including the not unexpected revelation that the Justice League (currently disbanded) will be making a return. Snyder then goes onto say that these events will lead to the creation of, "A new DC Universe, where we've invited in some of the biggest names in comics, and some rising stars, to reinvent the characters in personal, passionate, and daring new ways, all in one shared space, and as part of a bigger story that we'll be telling over the course of the next few years."

So yes, the regular DC books will continue in the same continuity with no reboot, but the new Absolute Universe strand will allow creators to take some risks with the publisher's most famous characters, starting of course with Batman, Wonder Woman, and Superman.

DC's Absolute Universe

(Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Following the All-In one-shot a new trio of comics will launch based on the Absolute Universe versions of DC's trinity, now presented as underdog characters.

This new reality is "founded on Darkseid energy," explains Snyder. "In this universe, the heroes come up in ways that make them underdogs. They have a lot less of the comforts and things they have in the main universe. Without spoiling things in each of the books, they have to be tougher, they have to be more resourceful, and they gotta shine brighter."

The first new book will be Absolute Batman #1 on October 9 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta, which will center on a version of Bruce Wayne with no wealth, no Alfred, and no Wayne Manor to fall back on.

This will be followed by Absolute Wonder Woman #1, from Kelly Thompson and artist Hayden Sherman, which is said to reinvent Diana completely, taking away her island paradise, sisterhood, and mission of peace.

Finally – for now – recent Action Comics writer Jason Aaron and artist Rafa Sandoval will be the team behind the new Absolute Superman, which sees Kal-El stripped of his home, family, and Fortress of Solitude.

(Image credit: DC)

Snyder described the Absolute versions of the characters as "more badass," stating that, "We've invited in a lot of people who want to embrace that spirit, and they're gonna blow you away with the takes they've created for these characters. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and on and on. We can't wait for you to see what we came up with."

So. Big changes ahead for DC, but exciting ones. We're promised more Absolute Universe news to come at SDCC. Scott Snyder sums up the news in the video when he says, "This is not a retcon or a reboot or something like that. It's a celebration and an expansion of the great storytelling that's been happening at DC. What it is is an invitation to jump in."

DC All In Special #1 is published on October 2, with Absolute Batman following on October 9, Absolute Wonder Woman on October 23 and Absolute Superman on November 6.

Find out more about writer Mark Waid's plans for Absolute Power in our in-depth interview.