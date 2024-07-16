DC SDCC 2024 schedule: panels on Batman: Caped Crusader, Absolute Power, the Harley Quinn animated show, and much more

This year's San Diego Comic Con is just over a week away and there's lots to be excited about whether you'll be at the Con itself, or just keeping an eye on all the reveals from the comfort of your home. DC has now revealed some of its plans (though we suspect there may be more still to come...) and a schedule for the panels that will be taking place throughout the event, which you can find below.

The publisher has also revealed some of the comics talent that will be taking part. Expect to see Mark Waid, Jeph Loeb, Joshua Williamson, Josie Campbell, Rafael Grampá, Tom King, Tom Taylor, Jeremy Adams, Ram V, Nicole Maines, and more taking part.

DC will also be unveiling a new, larger multi-level DC Booth (#4545) on the convention floor that will open on Wednesday July 24 and run until Sunday July 28. There you'll be able to pick up exclusive comics, toys, and merch – including the first official merchandise from next year's Superman film, and the Creature Commandos animated series.

Here's a list of all the panels and events taking place throughout the Con that we know of so far.

(Image credit: DC)

Thursday, July 25

Absolute Power (12:45pm-1:45pm, Room 6DE)

Some of DC's top creators will be on hand to discuss the currently running Absolute Power crossover event.

Friday, July 26

Jim Lee & Friends (1:45pm-2:45pm, Room: 6DE)

This sounds like a big one, with DC president, publisher, and CCO Jim Lee "on hand to bring out a few of his friends for discussions and reveals that will have everyone talking long after the Con is over!" Let the speculation commence...

Harley Quinn & Kite Man: Hell Yeah! (8:15pm-9:15pm. Room 6BCF

The cast and creators of the Harley Quinn animated show will be on hand to preview season 5, as well as the upcoming Kite Man: Hell Yeah! spin-off. Panelists include Lake Bell, Matt Oberg, James Adomian, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey, with the latter joining virtually.

Saturday, July 27

My Adventures with Superman Screening Presentation & Panel (10:00am-11:00am, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront)

Executive producers Jake Wyatt, Josie Campbell, Brendan Clogher, and voice cast members Jack Quaid, Alice Lee, Ishmel Sahid, and Kiana Madeira will be on hand to answer questions about Season 2 of the animated series as well as tease Season 3.

Superman & Lois Special Video Presentation and Q&A (11:15am-12:15pm, Hall H)

Executive producers Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher plus stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch will be bringing the live action Man of Steel show to Hall H, along with an exclusive trailer for the final season.

What's Happening in the DC multiverse? (12:30pm-1:30pm, Room 6DE)

Some of DC's best writers and artists will discuss "epic new storylines that push DC's Super Heroes and Super-Villains beyond their limits."

Gotham City (1:45pm-2:45pm, Room 6DE)

We're promised "news and surprises involving Batman and the other protectors of Gotham City" in this comics panel.

Batman: Caped Crusader screening presentation and panel (2:45pm-3:45pm, 6BCF)

Executive producer Matt Reeves and cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung and Minnie Driver are here for the world-premiere screening of the upcoming animated series followed by a moderated Q&A.

The Penguin (4:45pm-5:45pm, Hall H)

The upcoming HBO spin-off series from Matt Reeves' The Batman will be landing at Hall H with Reeves, showrunner Lauren LeFranc, and executive producer Dylan Clark talking up the new show with help from lead actors Colin Farrell (appearing virtually), Cristin Milioti, and Rhenzy Feliz.

Sunday, July 28

DC Book Club (11:15am-12:15pm, Room 6DE)

A selection of DC's writers and artists will discuss the publisher's young adult graphic novels, with announcements about forthcoming titles.

Find out what else is happening at SDCC with our guide to the films and TV shows hitting the Con this year.