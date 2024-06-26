Batman: Caped Crusader trailer teases a new take on Harley Quinn, Catwoman, and the rogues gallery in Amazon's new animated show

The first trailer for new DC animated series Batman: Caped Crusader has arrived (via IGN) – and Bruce Wayne looks like he has his hands full.

In the new footage, we see that Gotham City has turned on Batman and the cops are intent on hunting him down. We also get a new look at Harley Quinn (who announces that "the kings don't run this court anymore, a jester does"), Catwoman, and a whole host of villains, including Two-Face and Scarecrow.

The voice cast includes Hamish Linklater as Bruce Wayne, Christina Ricci as Selina Kyle, and Jamie Chung as Harley Quinn, as well as Mckenna Grace, Reid Scott, and John DiMaggio.

Initially announced by Max back in 2021, HBO then dropped the series before it was saved by Amazon in 2023. The show was co-created by Bruce Timm, one of the brains behind '90s classic Batman: The Animated Series, alongside J.J. Abrams and The Batman director Matt Reeves.

As well as bringing a '40s, retro vibe to Gotham City, Caped Crusader will also put a new twist on Harley Quinn. "The original Dr. Quinzel was a little bit more serious, and then when she became Harley, she got really goofy and weird. So we thought, what if we reverse that?" Timm previously told EW . "When she's Dr. Quinzel, she's a little bit more whimsical and fun, and then when she's Harley Quinn, she's scary."

Batman: Caped Crusader arrives on Prime Video on August 1. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024.