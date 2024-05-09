Three years after it was first announced, a new animated Batman series from the creator of the '90s classic gets a release date – and a new-look Harley Quinn

Batman: Caped Crusader finally has a release date – and a first look at the new animated series. New images provide our first glimpse at Batman, Harley Quinn, and Catwoman in the Prime Video show, which will premiere on the streamer on August 1.

One of the biggest differences between this series and previous iterations of Gotham City, it seems, will be its depiction of Harley Quinn, who's Asian-American in the new show. "I co-created the character, so I have a lot of love and affection for her, but I thought there might be something interesting about bringing her on the show, just not as Joker’s girlfriend," co-creator Bruce Timm, who also co-created '90s classic Batman: The Animated Series, told Entertainment Weekly .

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Prime Video) (Image credit: Prime Video) (Image credit: Prime Video) (Image credit: Prime Video)

"So how do we do that? A big part was just doing a basic flip. The original Dr. Quinzel was a little bit more serious, and then when she became Harley, she got really goofy and weird. So we thought, what if we reverse that? When she's Dr. Quinzel, she's a little bit more whimsical and fun, and then when she's Harley Quinn, she's scary."

Batman: Caped Crusader was initially announced by Max back in 2021, but HBO then dropped the series before it was saved by Amazon in 2023. Per EW, we can expect a retro feel to the series – Timm and co. used '40s noir as a reference point and Clayface and Catwoman have had a makeover that are reminiscent of their original comic book looks.

Batman: Caped Crusader swoops onto Prime Video on August 1. In the meantime, check out our picks of the other best new TV shows on the way in 2024.