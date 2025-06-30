The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

Welcome back to our guide to the week's best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find all the must-see TV shows and films that are available to stream this week.

It's hard to find something great to watch, especially with so many new shows and movies at your fingertips.

It's the start of a new month and there's loads to choose from, including the sequel to a hit Netflix movie, the final few episodes of Ironheart (yes, already!), an intriguing new indie movie, and more. So grab some snacks, sit back, and let's find you something to watch...

The Old Guard 2

(Image credit: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The first Old Guard movie, which was based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, was a big success for Netflix back in 2020. This sequel brings back Charlize Theron as Andromache of Scythia – AKA Andy – one of a group of superpowered mercenaries. It's six months after the events of the first film and Andy is still gradually losing her powers. When a new threat rises, she and the rest of the team are forced to come out of hiding to save the day once more...

With Victoria Mahoney taking over from Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Uma Thurman appearing as new villain Discord, this looks like an exciting and worthy successor to the original movie.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Available: UK/US

Where to watch: Netflix / Starz

The most recent instalment in The Hunger Games franchise comes to Netflix UK this week – US viewers will need to head to Starz, which is currently streaming the movie. Set many years before Katniss Everdeen entered the 74th annual Hunger Games, a young Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) becomes a mentor to District 12 tribute, Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler) in the hope of restoring some honor to his family's tarnished reputation. The two strike up a much deeper connection than anticipated, however, which leads to inevitable tragedy.

We know from the start that Snow will grow up to become the despotic ruler of Panem who Katniss will one day fight and depose. It's fascinating to see his arc from troubled romantic hero to bitter tyrant here, even if Zegler's Lucy is a less compelling hero than Katniss.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Where to watch: HBO Max

This anime film pits the Caped Crusader of Gotham against an army of interdimensional yakuza, led by the evil versions of Justice League characters, including an alt-universe Flash called "Bari, the Fleet of Foot," and Kuraku, The Man of Steel – we probably don't need to spell out who that is. In a changed reality, Japan has entirely vanished. Can Batman and Robin put things right or will the Yakuza take control of this world too?

Directed by Junpei Mizusaki and Shinji Takagi, this is a sequel to 2018's successful Batman Ninja film and one ups that movie with a stronger storyline. The combination of anime and iconic DC characters works really well, too. Good, punchy, comic book fun.

The Actor

(Image credit: NEON)

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

This intriguing modern film noir follows an amnesiac actor from New York – André Holland as Paul Cole – who wakes up in a strange small town in Ohio with no memory of how he got there. He builds a relationship with Edna (Gemma Chan) but eventually finds himself drawn back to the city to try and solve the mystery of what happened to him.

This is director Duke Johnson's solo directorial debut – though he co-helmed Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman and has had a notable career in animation. It's a striking and stylishly made piece, with a heightened sense of artificiality, the small cast playing multiple different roles throughout and the sets all lit with a gorgeous, ethereal haze. Satirical and surreal, The Actor marks Johnson out as one to watch.

The Sandman season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

The fantasy series reaches its belated second – and final – season, and arrives in the wake of allegations against comic book creator Neil Gaiman. Dream (Tom Sturridge) is reunited with other members of his family, The Endless, but that could have dreadful implications for his realm and for the waking world at large...

Sturridge remains ideal as casting as Morpheus and this is as elegantly gloomy as the first season, presenting another mix of arc plots and one-off episodes picked from the lengthy comic book run – with a few extra surprises along the way. A special bonus episode, adapting the acclaimed graphic novel Death: The High Cost of Living will follow on July 31 and focus on Dream's sister, Death, as played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Ironheart

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Disney Plus

Yep, the latest MCU show is almost over already! Disney has raced through this six episode series, releasing the first three parts last week and the final three this week. Young MIT student Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) has gotten embroiled with the The Hood's gang, leading to calamitous results at the end of episode 3.

Ironheart has faced a pretty mixed reaction so far, but there's a lot to enjoy here, not least a slightly tougher and grittier tone than expected. Riri may be carrying on Tony Stark's legacy, but she's less of a clear-cut hero, and that's interesting, as is her troubled connection to Parker Robbins, AKA The Hood. Find out how it all wraps up when episodes 4–6 land on Disney Plus this Wednesday.

Find out what we made of the latest part of the MCU with our full Ironheart review.

