Beat it, buster: Nicolas Cage is a Spidey gumshoe in first look at Spider-Noir – and Amazon is going all out and releasing every episode in black-and-white

The look at Nicolas Cage's Spider-Noir is revealed as Amazon announces exciting release plans for the upcoming Prime Video series.

The first image, which you can see above, shows Cage in the iconic black-and-white Spider-Noir get-up that was once glimpsed as part of the character's design in the two animated Spider-Verse films.

Alongside that, a trailer has seemingly leaked from Amazon's recent Upfront event. While we won't show the footage here, it's packed full of noir goodness and evocative imagery – more Sin City than Spider-Man's Big Apple.

"Have you seen it out there? The city's a mess," a voice says during the leaked trailer for Spider-Noir. "The people could use a hero."

And a hero is what they get, as Cage's Spider-Noir literally steps out of the shadows and, in one moment, is seen fighting against a gun-toting criminal. The final seconds of the teaser shows Spider-Noir creeping up on an unsuspecting figure and illuminating his white goggles.

While the black-and-white visuals are undoubtedly striking, Amazon has confirmed that Spider-Noir "will be available in both black-and-white and color when it debuts."

The synopsis reads, "Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The story follows an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, played by Academy Award winner Cage, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alongside Cage, the cast includes Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, and Jack Huston. No release date has yet been announced.

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way for the rest of 2025.