The Riddler's impact on Gotham looms large in trailer for Batman spin-off The Penguin

A new teaser trailer for The Batman spin-off series The Penguin has arrived, promising a tense, high-stakes journey into Gotham's criminal underworld.

"Look at this. What that madman did," Penguin (Colin Farrell) says as he drives past a flooded Gotham, the consequences of the Riddler's actions at the end of The Batman when bombs destroyed the city's sea wall. The series picks up shortly after the events of the 2022 movie, with director Matt Reeves on board as an executive producer.

Described as an "epic crime saga", the show will chart the rise of Oz Cobb, AKA Penguin, in Gotham's organized crime scene after the death of kingpin Carmine Falcone (played by John Turturro in The Batman).

"I'll be calling the shots," he tells mob boss Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) as he visits him in jail. "The Falcones are still licking their wounds. They're distracted. Their business'll be ripe for the taking."

The new teaser trailer also features a confrontation with Carmine's son Alberto (Michael Zegen), a few charged conversations with his daughter Sofia (Cristin Milioti), who's making her own bid for power in the crime world, and a warning for Oz to do as he's told. "I'm gonna tear down the empire from the inside out," he tells Sal.

Alongside Farrell, Milioti, Brown, and Zegen, the show's cast also includes Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell – and possibly Mark Strong, if a comment from his personal trainer is to be believed .

The Penguin is set to arrive on Max this September. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's most exciting new TV shows.