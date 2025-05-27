Batman and Deadpool will come together this fall in the first official Marvel/DC crossover in over 20 years, with Grant Morrison, Greg Capullo, and more all-star creators on board

It's been over 20 years since Marvel and DC published an official crossover comic, but the wait is now over as the two venerable publishers will join forces this fall for a pair of one-shots that bring together Batman and Deadpool, two of the most popular superheroes of all time, for their first ever meeting.

And if that's not enough, Marvel and DC are enlisting a who's who of all-star writers and artists for the one-shots, including legendary Batman creators Grant Morrison and Greg Capullo, both known for their extensive and transformative work on the Caped Crusader.

For the first one-shot, Marvel's Deadpool/Batman #1, writer Zeb Wells is joined by Capullo on art, while DC's companion piece, Batman/Deadpool #1 will be written by Morrison with art by current DC superstar artist Dan Mora.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"After writing Amazing Spider-Man for 60 issues, I told Marvel I needed a break. Marvel told me I could do that or I could write a comic starring Deadpool and Batman with the best Batman artist of our generation. I no longer needed a break," Wells states. "In Batman we've found someone who has even less time for Deadpool's antics than Wolverine, but a city-wide threat from the Joker makes strange bedfellows (literally, if Deadpool had his way). It's been a blast letting Deadpool loose in Gotham City and watching what happens."

"Am I dreaming? This crossover is likely to be the high point of my career...and, I've had a great career," Capullo adds. "Some of my earliest work (many years ago) was on X-Force, so Deadpool and I go way back. More recently, I spent 10-plus years drawing Batman at DC. The idea that I get to do a crossover event with Deadpool and Batman...If I am dreaming, please don't wake me!"

(Image credit: DC)

"I don't do many comics these days but there was no way I could turn down the chance to work with Dan Mora again, one of my all-time favourite artistic collaborators - and definitely no way I could turn down Batman and Deadpool!" says Grant Morrison. "Expect 4th wall busting mayhem, owls, blood, blades, and at least one giant typewriter!"

"This is more than I ever imagined I could do in my career, and it is a huge honor to be part of this crossover: it doesn't happen too often, and I am a HUGE Deadpool fan!" states Dan Mora. "When I first worked with Grant, I didn't know what to expect but it was an incredible team-up. I always hoped to work with Grant again, and working on Batman/Deadpool is like a dream come true. Grant and I working together on this once-in-a-lifetime project is going to be such a fun experience."

As stated, Batman and Deadpool will go up against none other than the Joker, who may just meet his match in Deadpool's wacky ways. There's also a whole slate of back-up stories in each one-shot written by some of the top creators in the biz, though their names have yet to be revealed.

The story kicks off in September 17's Deadpool/Batman #1, followed by Batman/Deadpool #1 in November.

