New Harley Quinn spin-off show is "Cheers with villains", says Kite Man executive producer

Animated show Harley Quinn has proved a big hit for DC, so it's no surprise that one of its funniest characters, Kite Man, will soon be getting the spotlight in his own spin-off.

"What we really wanted to do was Cheers with villains," executive producer Dean Lorey tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which hits newsstands on July 10 and features Doctor Who on the cover.

"That was the concept, because it was something a little different from Harley while still being in the same universe. So, we find him wanting to buy and run a bar. It just creates a safe space for villains, because no one wants them around. That's where we meet him."

But, have no fear that the show will be too silly. "We take their emotional lives really seriously. We take the relationships seriously," Lorey says. "The thing that I most enjoy is taking these giant characters that are apex villains and getting into the minutiae of their daily lives. Like, what do they talk about at the Legion of Doom while they're having coffee? Why is Bane upset because he can’t get an executive chair like everybody else? Whenever we take them outside of where you've typically seen them, that's the most fun stuff for me."

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! releases on Max in the US this July 18, with a UK release TBC. Read more in the latest issue of SFX magazine, which features Doctor Who on the cover and is available from Wednesday, July 10.

