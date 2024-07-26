Renowned accessory maker Anker has a Steam Deck dock, and it just so happens to be down to its lowest price

Anker has finally joined the Steam Deck dock party with its own 6-in-1 docking station, and you can already grab one at its lowest price. Unlike most add-ons for the handheld out there, this one benefits from being by a company you’ve probably heard of, but it also boasts everything you’d need to hook the portable PC up to external screens and peripherals.

To grab the Anker Docking Station for Steam Deck, you’ll want to head right to Amazon. Once there, you’ll be able to grab the dock for $39.09 (was $49.99). Keep in mind that the accessory only launched at the end of May, and it has only dropped before $40 once briefly in that time. Plus, hubs of this caliber normally don’t drift in price until seasonal sales, so it’s nice to see this one show up for less right now.

Sure, Anker’s new dock is far from the cheapest option out there, but going by most 6-in-1 prices right now, this is a neat deal. For under $40, you’re getting HDMI out, Ethernet, and somewhere to plug your mouse and keyboard. Plus, unlike some of Anker’s USB-C hubs and dongles, this one actually has somewhere for your Steam Deck to kick back, something that’ll help it feel like a proper accessory for the handheld.

Anker 6-in-1 docking station for Steam Deck | $49.99 $39.09 at Amazon

Save $10.90 - This 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock is quite new, but it has already dropped down to its lowest price for the second time. It first dropped at the start of July, so we’re happy to see the add-on drop below $40 again outside of a sale event. Buy it if: ✅ You want a dock by a reliable brand

✅ You need HDMI out

✅ You prefer metal accessories Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd rather keep things first party

❌ You want an adjustable cradle

❌ You need more ports Price Check: Anker $39.99 | Best Buy (out of stock)

Should you buy the Anker docking station for Steam Deck?

(Image credit: Anker)

If you’ve already checked out my best Steam Deck dock roundup, you’ll know that my personal favorite add-on is the Baseus 6-in-1 docking station. So, I’d ultimately pick it over this alternative if both were sitting at full price. However, as things currently stand, I’d be extremely tempted to go with Anker’s device, as it’d mean getting an accessory from a well-known brand that provides mostly the same functionality.

I say this mostly, as the Baseus 6-in-1 does benefit from having an adjustable cradle, and its design means it’s more likely to fit more than just the Steam Deck OLED if you pick up one of the other best gaming handhelds down the line. Yes, Anker does say that this docking station is also suitable for the Asus ROG Ally, but there are a few chonky portable PCs out there that will either not fit or get stuck, a bit like an adult ambitiously trying to enjoy swings at the play park.

There are also good reasons to splash out even more on the official Valve Steam Deck docking station too, as sticking with the first-party option will grant you access to direct firmware updates and an additional charger. Plus, the real Mccoy uses the same high-quality plastic as the handheld’s body rather than aluminum. Using metal might instill a sense of quality, but I am admittedly tired of seeing every dock out there use the exact same approach.

All that aside, if you’re simply looking for a way to connect your Steam Deck to your TV for under $40, this Anker docking station is a pretty nice pickup. Again, if you’re spooked by the abundance of not-so-well-known brands when shopping for the best Steam Deck accessories, you’ll likely be thrilled that Anker has finally joined the fold.

