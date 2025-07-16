This Steam Deck dock isn't the fanciest in town, but I'd still grab it if you want a good value handheld hub

I hate to admit it, but testing all the best Steam Deck docks has turned me into a bit of an accessory snob. Yet, even though I've come to appreciate the finer hubs out there with fancy features, quirky designs, and faster ports, there's now a much cheaper dock out there I'd recommend to most players.

I need to stress that Antank's Steam Deck dock isn't my favorite, and all things considered, it's a pretty back-to-basics hub. Its main objective is to arm gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck OLED with three USB ports, HDMI output, Ethernet, and nothing more, but I'm actually completely fine with that. The reason? You can grab it for $22.99 at Amazon.

Antank 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $24.29 $22.99 at Amazon

Save $1.30 - There's a tiny discount present here that seemingly brings it down slightly from its full price. But Antank's Steam Deck dock is still cheaper than most 6-in-1 options, even at full price. You're getting three USB ports here instead of the two I've come to expect from hubs under $25, but it doesn't feel quite as weighty as other options. UK: £35.99 at Amazon

Keep in mind this is a 6-in-1 docking station, so the fact that you can grab it for under $25 is pretty neat. Most other options out there will set you back upwards of $30, and I've typically only encountered 5-in-1 docks at this price range. Simply put, you're getting an extra port for free, but Antank does make some cutbacks to keep costs down.

For example, compared to something like the Jsaux USB-C 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock, you're getting an all-plastic build instead of metal. I don't subscribe to the idea of aluminium granting an accessory automatic premium status, but Antank's dock is pretty hollow and lightweight.

Funny enough, I've been testing the first Switch 2 dock to hit Amazon, and that happens to be by Antank, too. Just as I said in that hands-on, the floaty light nature of these docks doesn't mean they feel cheap and flimsy, but the lack of weight does make them feel less substantial. There's also a greater risk of both skating around gaming desks and TV benches when cables are connected, but the Steam Deck dock isn't as hindered on the functionality front since the USB-C connects at the top.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

I've been using the Antank 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock for about a week now, and while I'm not a fan of its floaty feel, it's pretty servicable as a TV hub. I enjoy that all the ports are positioned on the back, as having cables firing out of the side of docking stations really gets on my nerves. It's also a decent fit for the Deck, propping it up at a sensible angle while leaving a little extra room for chonkier handhelds.

Ultimately, this Steam Deck dock is for players who really want to stick to budget basics. It's not fair to compare it to my favorite docking station, the Baseus 6-in-1, since it feels much heavier and has an adjustable cradle on its side. But, for what it's worth, Antank's dock is technically offering up the same three USB ports and HDMI 2.0 connectivity, so it's really just holding back on physical feel to provide comparable specs.

