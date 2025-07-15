I've been testing the first Switch 2 dock to hit Amazon, and it now works pretty well despite Nintendo's handheld hurdles

I've been ranting about the lack of Switch 2 dock support since the handheld's launch, but things are absolutely on the up for TV play. Thanks to ongoing third-party efforts and a bunch of counteractive firmware updates, the first non-official docking station to pop up at Amazon now works with the console, and it's yet to give me any grief.

The Nintendo Switch 2 docking station in question is the SIWIQU dock I told you to avoid last month. Initially, the accessory was suffering from incompatibility issues that'd make using the gaming handheld on a TV an absolute pain. However, the dock's creators, Antank, have whipped up new firmware that complies with Ninty's awkward new power delivery requirements.

SIWIQU Switch 2 dock | $35.99 at Amazon

This is one of the first third-party docking stations at Amazon, and while it initially suffered from teething problems, it now works pretty well. It's an all-plastic accessory, so it is on the light side, but its smaller design means it'll travel much nicer than the real deal. UK: £28.99 £27.99 at Amazon

The result? Well, I've been testing Antank's Switch 2 dock for about a week now, and it's perfectly serviceable. The handheld outputs video via HDMI within a few seconds of being connected, which beats the previous rigmarole of having to press a button at the back and perform a weird disconnection dance. FYI, that toggle is still there, but it's now really just in case you want to use the docking station as a charging stand.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Originally, I was slightly concerned about the SIWIQU dock's lack of built-in fan since the Switch 2 runs at 4k 60fps in docked mode. After spending a few nights playing Mario Kart World, I haven't encountered any overheating issues or extra noise generated by the handheld itself in a bid to cool off, which backs up the idea that the official docking station's cooling is for its own benefit.

While Antank's dock gets kudos for actually working, I do have a few smaller gripes due to its design. For starters, it's a bit too light for my liking, but I've been somewhat spoiled by the best Steam Deck dock contenders I've tested when comes to build quality. I wouldn't say the SIWIQU dock feels "cheap", but it certainly feels more hollow than you'd expect considering its size.

Its inherent lightness does impact functionality too, as you can't really drop the Switch 2 onto this dock. Instead, you'll want to pick the handheld up and connect/detach it that way, something that really cramps the whole "switch" part. I don't consider this a complete deal breaker since it's easy enough to just pop it on the bottom, but I reckon Antank could rethink its approach for a version two.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

It's also worth noting that your handheld won't hold onto its TV settings if you swap out the official dock for this one. That means you'll have to go through the Switch 2 HDR regmarole again and tweak any other visual settings tied to the specific device, and I also noticed my LG OLED C4 TV doesn't detect the console as the Switch 2. That impacts small things like the HDMI having an automatic label, but it's all smaller conveniences tied to the OG docking station.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The short of it is that I can finally recommend the SIWIQU dock for Switch 2. That's a good thing too, seeing as it's still one of the only third-party options out there, and while I'd rather it were slightly cheaper for what it offers, it's still much more affordable than Nintendo's $119.99 cradle. The latter does come with an extra AC adapter, though, so that's worth bearing in mind if you're weighing up options.

I'm just happy I can slide something reasonably small into my backpack for multiplayer Switch 2 sessions that isn't a big lump of (high-quality) plastic.

Looking for more accessories? Swing by our Nintendo Switch 2 starter pack for a list of essentials. You'll want to peek at the best Steam Deck accessories too if you've got Valve's handheld.