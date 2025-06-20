A third-party Nintendo Switch 2 dock that "works" with the handheld just arrived at Amazon, but I'd avoid it for now

I've finally found a third-party Switch 2 dock, and it's supposedly designed to satiate the needs of Nintendo's fussy new handheld. Not only is it smaller than the official docking station, but it's also far cheaper than the real deal. The catch? Well, apparently it's temperamental at best and outright doesn't work at worst, so I'd avoid it for now.

Dubbed the SIWIQU TV Dock Station, the third-party Nintendo Switch 2 dock is the first dock for the new handheld I've spotted. Of course, the reason there isn't a whole wave of options is thanks to ongoing Switch 2 dock compatibility problems, as accessory makers like Jsaux say docking stations now require 20V power input to active TV mode and firmware updates.

Yet, despite these requsites, the SIWIQU TV Dock Station is sitting pretty for $35.99 at Amazon. The listing stresses that the accessory is specifically for Switch 2, so it's not a rebranded original Switch or Steam Deck dock. There are only 20 customer reviews on Amazon for the hub right now, but the consensus is that it's difficult to get working and features plenty of flaws when video output does kick in.

(Image credit: SIWIQU)

One of the biggest red flags with this Switch 2 dock is the fact that its "installation steps" normalize an extremely fiddly docking process. Rather than simply popping your handheld on the USB-C cradle and instantly beaming gameplay to your gaming TV, you'll instead have to "remove and insert" the console to enter TV mode.

In practice, that actually means plugging in the Switch 2 before setting your TV to the right HDMI source, then disconnecting the console again before reconnecting it. That to me sounds like classic handshake problems, which is a fancy way of saying the console doesn't recognize the dock as compliant with its protocols.

(Image credit: SIWIQU)

While some players might be quite willing to coax the Switch 2 into working with the dock in this manner, the idea gives me the fear. Having to unplug the handheld repeatedly every time you want to play on a TV will put extra strain on its USB-C port, and that could lead to big issues down the road.

I'm also extremely wary that the Switch 2's software is on the lookout for any accessories and user actions that appear sketchy. That should be something that exclusively applies to players trying to use gadgets like the MIG Switch, a microSD adapter that lets you run backed-up games via one cart, but there's no guarantee it doesn't apply to iffy USB-C accessories too. If the system does interpret third-party docks with temperamental firmware in the same way, it could lead to your console being permanently banned from online services.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All that aside, I don't believe the incompatibility problems with this dock rest completely on its maker's shoulders. Switch 2 docking station compatibility wouldn't be an issue if Nintendo stuck with ordinary USB-C protocols and DisplayPort Alt mode standardization, but alas, the handheld has chosen an annoying path that currently limits your options.

At the same time, there's still a huge question mark over whether the cooling fan in the official Switch 2 dock is mandatory for keeping handheld temperatures down, or if smaller options are viable. That's something I'll be looking closely at as more alternatives enter the scene, but until then, I'd at least wait for a docking station that can provide consistent connectivity.

Putting together a fresh setup? Swing by the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch controllers for excellent add-ons. You'll also want to peek at the best Nintendo Switch 2 cameras if you're keen on using GameChat.