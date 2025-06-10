The Switch 2 has a big dock compatibility problem, and I need Nintendo to fix it before it ruins my summer plans
Third-party docks on Switch 2 are a no-go.
Believe me when I say I've been making Switch 2 summer plans since its announcement. Yes, I'm that kind of loser, but upon getting my grubby paws on the handheld, I discovered that it doesn't work with any third-party docking stations or portable monitors with USB-C input.
Simply put, if you want to hook up the Nintendo Switch 2 to screens away from home, you'll need to bring the official docking station with you. So far, I've tested the gaming handheld with every third-party dock I own, a bunch of USB-C adapters, and a few portable monitors with DisplayPort Alt support, and the console refuses to output anything.
Yes, I know that many of the docking stations I've tested, like the Baseus 6-in-1 and the BenQ GR10, are advertised as Steam Deck docks. I could make peace with their irritating incompatibility if they used a different protocol or output standards, but this is seemingly less about cross compatibility and more an issue with the handheld virtually refusing to work with anything but the included cradle.
I'm still actively looking into the situation, but there are a few things I've noticed when testing third-party docks with the Switch 2. First off, my monitors and capture devices seem to recognize that the handheld is connected, which should, in turn, result in a signal successfully coming through. However, Ninty's console seemingly refuses to then actually play ball, suggesting that software is potentially blocking output from happening.
The second curiosity is that docking stations will charge the Switch 2 when connected, indicating that the Power Delivery elements are working fine. Whether that'll be the case across the board depends on your specific device, and so far it seems like it's falling back to 15V rather than using the full 20V.
That begs the question: Will the Switch 2 gain third-party docking station support? I've already spoken to a few accessory makers, like Jsaux, who have brand new docks in the works, and BenQ was actively looking into whether custom GR10 firmware tweaks would be required before the handheld's arrival.
My main issue with the situation is that Nintendo has chosen to use a docking station format that implies wide compatibility, but has ended up heavily restricting output capabilities. Whether this is via an intentional additional handshake designed to protect the console from being connected to docks without a fan or an accidental blocker caused by software, remains to be seen.
But, there's still every chance that third-party accessory makers will bridge Switch 2 dock compatibility via a firmware update, which in turn should save you buying new, potentially bulky accessories. I'm personally hoping that including the fan isn't mandatory, as that will mean having to carry around a chonkier accessory and zero chance of hooking up to screens via a single cable.
Nintendo, hear my cry, all I want is to sit in the garden on a summer night with some pals, enjoy a couple of cold ones, and cry with rage when I'm knocked out of a Mario Kart World race. Is that too much to ask?
